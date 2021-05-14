New Diagnostic Technology Showcased During Osteoporosis Awareness Month

TAMPA, Fla., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Echolight Medical, is introducing REMS diagnostic technology at the Florida Orthopedic Society Annual Scientific Meeting in Tampa, Florida, May 14-15, 2021.

Widely used throughout Europe (and now becoming available in many countries across the globe), REMS is the first radiation-free technology delivered using a portable bone densitometer that can safely monitor key bone health indicators with greater frequency than other testing methods. Within minutes, REMS provides a patient's bone health scores and an assessment of their future fracture-risk.

A stunning 54 million Americans are impacted by osteoporosis and low bone density.

The earlier bone density changes are identified, the sooner medical and fitness professionals can steer patients and clients to make lifestyle changes to build bone mass and prevent further bone loss.

"The way we screen and diagnose patients with osteoporosis is finally changing for the better," said Douglas Tefft, President of Echolight Medical North America. "The portability and ease of use of REMS technology means screening can begin earlier, better positioning patients and their health care providers to take meaningful steps to prevent the onset of osteoporosis rather than to treat the disease once fractures begin to impact quality of life."

More than half of Americans age 50 and older have a high-risk of bone fracture, making osteoporosis and osteopenia an urgent public health issue. It is especially prominent in women, as pregnancy and menopause can cause bone density loss. More women die annually from the effects of osteoporosis than breast and cervical cancer combined.

Chronic health conditions such as diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, kidney or liver disease, cancer, HIV and lupus, and medications to treat these and other ailments also cause increased risk of fracture.

REMS is the first clinically available method for the direct non-ionizing measurement of BMD at the axial sites, which include the femur and lumbar spine. Its portability introduces the advantage to screen and monitor patients' bone health at the point-of-care, creating more opportunities for early diagnosis and prevention of osteoporosis-related fractures.

Women as early as 30 with known risk-factors are encouraged to speak with their health care provider to discuss bone density screening to establish a premenopausal baseline.

Patients wishing to schedule a REMS scan are advised to speak with their health care provider.

About REMS : Radiofrequency Echographic Multi Spectrometry (REMS) measures bone density; and reports T-score, Z-score, and a qualitative assessment of bone microarchitecture (independent of bone density) to predict future fracture risk - all provided in minutes. Portable, diagnostic, radiation-free bone health densitometer - a safe, accurate, and cost-effective medical device elevating bone health awareness and treatment to mainstream medical care. Learn more at EcholightMedical.com.

Contact: Jesse Landis

[email protected]

813-846-3167

SOURCE Echolight Medical

Related Links

https://www.echolightmedical.com/

