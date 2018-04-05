New Dial Report™ Listener Intelligence Portal To Be Unveiled At National Association of Broadcasters Show

Dial Report is the only first-party data platform measuring radio performance. Built as an industry-wide solution to prove the true value of radio audiences, Dial Report now gives radio stations easy and immediate access to information about their listeners, engagement, and listening trends via a convenient portal. Data points include demographics, listening by daypart, listener location, hot zips and more. Dial Report Listener Intelligence is critical to radio stations in markets where data is slow or difficult to come by. Stations in larger markets can vet this supplemental intelligence against other sources of information.

The Dial Report platform ingests and reports on a wide universe of radio listening data sources, including station-branded apps and over-the-air FM broadcasts heard in the connected car and on smartphones by people using the NextRadio® app. Information is available in near real-time (updated within 48 hours after airing). Dial Report access is free to radio stations with a TagStation license.

Ben Husmann, Senior Vice President of Product Development for Dial Report, will demo the new Listener Intelligence portal at the NAB Show's Digital Futures Exchange (DFX) ENGAGE! session on Monday, April 9, from 1:30 to 2:50pm in Room N260 of the Las Vegas Convention Center. The event is produced and sponsored by PILOT, an innovation initiative of the NAB.

"Digital Futures Exchange targets those professionals who drive digital for local media," said Skip Pizzi, Vice President of Technology Education and Outreach for NAB. "We're thrilled that Dial Report will join us to showcase this new industry solution for measuring radio."

Mike Englebrecht, Director of Broadcaster Engagement for TagStation and NextRadio, will represent the company at "Putting Your Station's Best Face Forward in The Digital Dash," a panel promoting the use of RDS and HD radio data. Moderated by David Layer, Vice President of Advanced Engineering for NAB, the panel will take place Monday, April 9 from 10:30 to 11:00am in North Hall Meeting Room N256.

About Dial Report™, powered by TagStation, LLC

TagStation, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Emmis Communications Corporation. TagStation's cloud service provides radio station data to the NextRadio® App and the Dial Report portal. Developed by the industry for the industry, Dial Report is the only first-party attribution and listener intelligence platform measuring the performance of radio. Founded in 2013, TagStation, LLC is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN with office in Indianapolis and Chicago, IL. For more information about TagStation®, visit TagStation.com. For more information about the Dial Report, visit DialReport.com.

About NAB Show

NAB Show, held April 7 – 12, 2018 in Las Vegas, is the world's largest convention encompassing The M.E.T. Effect, the convergence of media, entertainment and technology. With 103,000 attendees from 161 countries and 1,800+ exhibitors, NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace for solutions that transcend traditional broadcasting and embrace content delivery to new screens in new ways. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms and countless nationalities, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways.

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.

About PILOT

PILOT is a coalition of innovators, educators and advocates dedicated to advancing broadcast technology and cultivating new media opportunities. PILOT propels broadcast television and radio into the future. It provides a platform for innovation, an engine for incubation, a venue for testing new technologies and a forum for broadcaster education. Learn more at www.nabpilot.org.

