New Diamond Edge Universal Cut-Off Wheel from Spyder Products Cuts Costs While Cutting Through Almost Any Material

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spyder Products, a leader in high-performance power tool accessories, is today introducing a diamond abrasive cut-off wheel that can power through almost any material a professional might encounter — metal, stone, tile, composites and more — while providing a significantly lower cost-per-cut than conventional bonded abrasive products.

Spyder Products Diamond Edge Universal Cut-off Wheel

The all new Diamond Edge Universal Cut-Off Wheel from Spyder features a diamond abrasive edge, combined with a shatter-resistant steel core. Together, these ensure safe operation, reduced dust and debris and a much longer working life than typical wheels.

"Spyder's new cut-off wheel is designed to retain its cutting power up to 100 times longer than typical bonded abrasive products to lower contractors' cost-per-cut, and allow them to spend less time replacing wheels and more time working." says Ryan Campbell, vice president of Spyder Products.

The .045" walls of the Diamond Edge Universal Cut-Off Wheel make quick clean cuts through almost any material on the worksite including steel, stainless steel, cast iron, rebar, masonry, ceramic tile, composites and more. They are designed for use on angle grinders with a maximum RPM of 13,000.

The new Spyder cut-off wheel, which measures 4-1/2" x 0.045 x 7/8, can be purchased at Lowe's, on Amazon.com and at a variety of qualified professional dealers nationwide.

About Spyder Products

Starting in 2007 with the Spyder Scraper® and continuing with award-winning 3x3® reciprocating saw blades and jig saw blades, hole saws and more, Spyder products has developed a reputation for making quality power tool attachments that make tough jobs easier for professional contractors. The company has also continued to innovate with features that make their products work harder, last longer and finish the job faster. For more information, visit www.spyderproducts.com.

