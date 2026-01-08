New Dietary Guidelines Emphasize Protein and Recommend Eggs as a High-Quality, Nutritious Choice for Americans at Every Age

Guidance reinforces eggs as a high-quality, nutrient-rich food that supports health from pregnancy through healthy aging.

CHICAGO, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025-2030 Dietary Guidelines encourage Americans to prioritize protein at every meal and list eggs first among recommended protein foods. This guidance reinforces eggs' long-standing role as one of the highest quality, healthy proteins available that Americans should count on at every stage of their lives.

Eggs are highlighted in the 2025-2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans as a high-quality protein and nutrient-rich food for people at every stage of life.

The protein quality of eggs is so high that food scientists often use eggs as the standard to assess the protein quality of other foods. And the Guidelines continue to specifically recommend eggs not only for their high-quality protein and healthy fats, but also for the essential nutrients they provide. Choline-rich eggs are specifically highlighted for pregnancy and lactation, and recognized as a key food for healthy aging, reflecting their value at every age.

National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya reinforced the dietary value of eggs at a policy celebration event today hosted by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), noting that "eggs are a superfood."

"The new Guidelines reinforce what decades of research have shown: eggs are a perfect protein and a nutritional powerhouse that supports health across the lifespan," said Emily Metz, president and CEO of the American Egg Board. "As protein takes center stage in these Guidelines, eggs continue to lead the way as a healthy, high-quality, accessible protein option that families can rely on every day. This continued confidence in eggs is meaningful for the farmers who produce them and for the Americans who count on them."

Underscoring this sentiment, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins in a release announcing the guidelines said, "At long last, we are realigning our food system to support American farmers, ranchers, and companies that grow and produce real food."

"America's egg farmers are proud to produce eggs — a healthy, natural food with high-quality protein and essential nutrients," said Chad Gregory, president and CEO of United Egg Producers. "The Dietary Guidelines for Americans are important, and we appreciate the recognition of the value of eggs in the 2025-2030 Guidelines, which make both whole foods and protein a priority."

Science Continues to Build on Benefits of Eggs

"The science behind eggs has been consistent for years," said Jen Houchins, PhD, RD, director of nutrition research at the American Egg Board. "Eggs deliver a complete and bioavailable protein along with essential nutrients like choline that support health from pregnancy through healthy aging. This guidance reinforces that eggs are a smart, nutritious choice people can feel good about putting in their shopping cart."

The science continues to build on the benefits of eggs. Recent data from the Rush Memory and Aging Cohort found a relationship between egg consumption and lower risk of Alzheimer's dementia, a relationship driven by dietary choline1, a nutrient highlighted in the new guidelines.

With protein front and center in the new Dietary Guidelines—and with eggs prominently featured—the guidance reinforces eggs' role as a foundational food that helps Americans meet nutrient needs throughout life. Earlier this year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration also confirmed that eggs are a healthy choice, further reinforcing their role in healthy eating patterns.

To learn more about the nutrition science behind eggs and the American Egg Board's nutrition education efforts, visit IncredibleEgg.org and explore the AEB's Stronger by the Dozen initiative.

