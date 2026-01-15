New Dietary Guidelines Reinforce Soy's Role in Healthy Diets

Guidelines validate decades of soybean farmer-investments in nutrition research

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United Soybean Board (USB), representing nearly half-million U.S. soybean farmers, welcomes the newly released 2025-2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, which reinforce the value of soy foods as part of a healthy, balanced diet.

Research suggests that consuming soy may have a positive impact on your health in many ways. Soy foods may lower blood pressure, alleviate inflammation, improve cognitive function, and potentially reduce the risk of breast and prostate cancer. (PRNewsfoto/United Soybean Board)

"The Dietary Guidelines affirm what soybean farmers have long delivered – a safe, sustainable and nutrient-rich food that helps nourish American families," said Brent Gatton, United Soybean Board Chair and Kentucky soybean farmer. "We appreciate the emphasis on farmers and ranchers as part of the solution in building a healthier nation, because real food starts on the farm. Providing high-quality nutrition to consumers has always been our top priority."

Soy foods align closely with the Dietary Guidelines' emphasis on nutrient-dense, plant-based protein sources. They recognize foods such as tofu and tempeh for their protein content, as well as fermented soy foods like miso, which are valuable for gut health. As a complete plant protein, soy provides all nine essential amino acids, supporting protein needs across a variety of eating patterns. Beyond protein, decades of scientific evidence show that soybean oil is mostly comprised of a beneficial, unsaturated fatty acid which has been shown to reduce bad cholesterol and may lower the risk for heart disease and stroke.

The guidelines also recognize the important role of animal proteins, including eggs, poultry, seafood, red meat and dairy, as part of healthy eating patterns alongside plant-based options like soy. The priority is all proteins working collaboratively as part of a balanced diet to nourish Americans and the global population.

While limiting processed foods is included in the guidelines, it's important to keep in mind that a food's healthfulness is best measured by its nutrient content and how it affects health—not merely its processing level. In the case of soy foods, methods such as fermentation and fortification support nutrition, food safety and accessibility, helping make nutrient-dense options more widely available to consumers.

"Soy has been consumed for centuries, and there's overwhelming consensus that soy foods can help Americans meet their dietary needs, while also enjoying delicious options like edamame, tofu, soymilk, soy nuts and soy-protein smoothies," said Julie Ohmen, CEO of the Soy Nutrition Institute Global. "Concentrated sources of soy protein lower blood cholesterol levels, which is why the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's health claim is used for foods containing sufficient amounts of soy protein per serving. When it comes to dietary fat, the American Heart Association recommends prioritizing sources of polyunsaturated fat including omega-6 fatty acids – which soybean oil contains – as part of a healthy diet."

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans, released jointly by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, are released every five years and provide science-based recommendations that serve as the foundation for federal nutrition programs, including school meals, the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Alignment between the Dietary Guidelines and soy's nutritional profile reflects decades of farmer-funded investment in research and innovation through the Soy Checkoff – a program funded by U.S. soybean farmers to support research, education and promotion of U.S. soy. Farmers have long invested in science-backed research to understand soy's role in human health, food accessibility and sustainable diets, helping ensure soy foods continue to meet the evolving needs of consumers.

