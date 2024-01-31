New Digestive Line from Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics Receives Natural Product Numbers (NPNs) & Claims from Health Canada

CHINO, Calif., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics, a leading manufacturer specializing in high-quality enzymes and probiotics, is proud to announce it has received product licenses with claims from Health Canada for its digestive enzyme blends: SEBDigest, SEBDigest Plus and SEBDigest Super.

Powerful and expertly formulated, SEBDigest, SEBDigest Plus and SEBDigest Super, are designed to promote optimal digestion and nutrient absorption. The products have undergone rigorous evaluation by Health Canada, ensuring they meet the highest standards of safety, purity and efficacy, and all three blends are approved for the claim: "Digestive aid to help digest proteins."

In 2023, Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics was awarded Health Canada licenses for their three spore-forming Bacilli probiotics, SEBiotic®, SEBtilis™ and SEBclausii™. SEBiotic® received the claim for irritable bowel syndrome: "Helps to relieve symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) such as abdominal pain, bloating, cramping and nausea."

"Our focus is on bringing effective and sought-after products to market to better serve our clients," said Vic Rathi, CEO & Founder of Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics. "We are thrilled to expand our ability to offer more ingredients to the Canadian market by adding SEBDigest, SEBDigest Plus and SEBDigest Super to our product lineup."

About Specialty Enzymes and Probiotics:

Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics is a research-driven manufacturer with innovative probiotic and enzyme solutions shown to promote gut, joint and immune health.

A true manufacturer with more than 60 years of experience, Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics has supply chain visibility and strict quality standards backed by a lengthy list of the most rigorous third-party certifications. Products are manufactured in facilities GMP-certified by NSF International, and tested in ISO-17025 Certified Labs.

Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics' scientifically formulated branded ingredients are supported by published research studies. The company also creates custom formulas and offers bulk enzymes and probiotics. Short lead times and unparalleled technical expertise set it apart.

