New Digit7 Website Honored for AI-Focused Excellence

RICHARDSON, Texas, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digit7, a top innovator in frictionless shopping as well as other AI-driven automation products, today announced it took home a gold 2023 TITAN Business Award for its newly unveiled website, www.digit7.ai.

Spearheaded by Annika Bergum, Vice President of Marketing, and her team of design and content specialists, the new website was honored in the Artificial Intelligence – Website category of this year's award program. The TITAN Business Awards, hosted by the International Awards Associate (IAA), was formed with the mission of acknowledging the achievements of entrepreneurs and organizations worldwide – aiming to provide recognition to those often overshadowed by industry giants.

"It's an honor to receive this gold-level recognition from the TITAN Business Awards, as Digit7 sought out to design a website that reflected the highly innovative stance of the company while also clearly defining the capabilities and value that the company's AI-based products bring to different industries such as retail, convenience and hotels," Bergum said. "On behalf of the entire Digit7 marketing team, we are humbled to receive this recognition shortly after our website launch and look forward to building upon this momentum to offer current and prospective customers the best possible online experience."

"We wish to congratulate the winners and commend them for the stellar works they had submitted," said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson at IAA. "We are proud to be a platform for entrepreneurs and businesses to showcase their works and to honor their excellence in business with recognition."

The TITAN Business Awards give weightage to impartiality and diversity within the judging process, harnessing a myriad of professionals brought onto the jury panel. As for impartiality, the competition upholds the blind judging method, with jurors only allowed to assess each entry in its own vacuum so that they could only win entirely on their own merits.

About Digit7

Digit7 is a leading innovator that offers a portfolio of advanced frictionless shopping products as well as advanced AI-driven retail management platforms and warehouse automation systems. By greatly streamlining the overall customer experience and bringing unmatched levels of efficiencies, the company offers a proven ROI and helps solve some of today's most pressing business challenges. Founded in 2019 and based in Dallas, Texas, Digit7 holds more than 25 patents spanning its DigitSquare, DigitMart, DigitKart and DigitRobo products. Visit www.digit7.ai.

