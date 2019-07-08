New digital customer interview part of Nationwide's life insurance transformation for advisors and clients

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationwide now has a new digital customer interview that is a key component of a multi-year investment designed to transform, enhance and simplify its life insurance business capabilities.

"Many people feel that purchasing life insurance is an intrusive and time-consuming process," said Kirt Walker, president and chief operating officer for Nationwide Financial and CEO-elect. "The digital customer interview is one of the new things we are doing to speed up the process and make it easier for the customer."

Advisors like the self-service digital nature of the interview and not having to have awkward conversations with their clients. Because the process uses machine learning and predictive analytics it is more efficient, convenient, secure and cost effective since it reduces life application unit costs.

"Clients no longer have to talk to a stranger about their medical history and financial advisors don't have to ask awkward questions," Walker said. "Clients can complete the interview in privacy when it is most convenient for them. They are also getting through the interview process twice as fast and they can do it on their computer or mobile device."

The digital customer interview will provide a personalized, digital option for clients to complete the medical portion of their life insurance application. The assessment is dynamically generated for each client based on available data. This will provide a third option for the client to answer medical questions in a way that works best for them: in-person, over the phone or online.

Nationwide's digital interview is being introduced to our various distribution channels in a phased basis.

"We've nearly completed our five-year journey to transform our life insurance business to a digital, real-time integrated experience," Walker said. "These changes – which also include Intelligent Underwriting and a Pending Life Business Online Tracker – will make the entire process simpler and more efficient for advisors and their clients."

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by both A.M. Best and Standard & Poor's. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities and mutual funds; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; pet, motorcycle and boat insurance. For more information, visit www.nationwide.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Nationwide, Nationwide is on your side and the Nationwide N and Eagle are service marks of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company. © 2019

NFM-18599AO

Contact:

Charley Gillespie

(614) 623-9673

charley.gillespie@nationwide.com

SOURCE Nationwide

Related Links

http://www.nationwide.com

