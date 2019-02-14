New digital dashboard for dental plans takes home the 2018 eHealthcare Leadership Gold Award for Best Site Design

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dental Optimizer, although early into its redesign, is already an award-winning product. A Delta Dental branded version of the software took home two awards from eHealthcare in 2018: "Gold" for Best Site Design, and a "Distinction" award for Best Intranet. https://www.dentaloptimizer.com/

With intuitive features for members, providers and payers, Dental Optimizer points to the future of healthcare management tools. Dental plans can now make significant enhancements to their member and provider experience from a single platform.

Dan Beltramo, the lead UX designer for HealthyGrid, stated, "In the past year and a half, we re-built our entire suite of tools from the ground up, rejecting legacy approaches and incorporating modern product development tools and practices. Our Agile team gives us a major advantage - the ability to pivot quickly, and to coordinate adjustments to improve the user experience."

Dental Optimizer customizable software gives dental plans the comprehensive technology their members need to improve their oral health with less effort. These new digital tools give members the power to check their benefits in real-time, get questions answered by dental professionals, calculate out-of-pocket costs, compare providers, schedule appointments online and more.

"Our challenge was to create a dental plan interface that meets the unique needs of both members and providers," said Sam Dyer, creator and chief marketing officer for Dental Optimizer. "The input we received working with Delta Dental of Oregon and Alaska, combined with hypothesis-driven experimentation from previous versions of the site helped us win the Gold award for Best Site Design."

In addition to connecting patients with high-quality providers, members get at-a-glance information about their claims, deductibles and plan coverage from a centralized, easy-to-use dashboard. With such a wide range of benefits, it's no wonder why large names in dental and healthcare are eager to bring the Dental Optimizer on board.

About HealthyGrid

Sam Dyer has over 18 years of experience in digital trends and consumer technology products. Dan Beltramo, the lead UX designer for HealthyGrid is responsible for the redesigned Dental Optimizer. HealthyGrid, the company behind Dental Optimizer is a wholly owned subsidiary of Moda Inc. and is headquartered in Portland Oregon. www.healthygrid.com

