New Digital Innovations from McGraw Hill Aim to Meet Shifting Learning Habits of Medical Students and Clinicians

News provided by

McGraw Hill

07 Sep, 2023, 08:51 ET

McGraw Hill's Access mobile app and First Aid Forward™ platform bolster the company's leadership in the medical education market

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding its leadership in the medical education category, McGraw Hill today announced two new digital platforms to help medical professionals and students easily access trusted content that evolves and updates as medicine changes, as well as study tools that personalize the learning experience to help them succeed.

Continue Reading
Two new digital platforms from McGraw Hill expand the company's leadership in the medical education category. Images show screen shots of the products on mobile devices and a desktop.
Two new digital platforms from McGraw Hill expand the company's leadership in the medical education category. Images show screen shots of the products on mobile devices and a desktop.

McGraw Hill's new free Access mobile app provides students and professionals at subscribing institutions with access to a comprehensive library of trusted, world-renowned content from AccessMedicine and more than 15 other Access medical products, and a personalized learning experience on the devices they use every day. Additionally, McGraw Hill's First Aid Forward is a new digital study resource that delivers McGraw Hill's trusted First Aid for the USMLE content on an interactive, immersive platform that can be accessed anytime, anywhere and supports student success in the classroom and with clinical experiences.

"Medical students and clinicians for decades have trusted McGraw Hill as a provider of authoritative content and up-to-date reference materials that help them treat patients and prepare for exams," said Scott Grillo, President of McGraw Hill's Global Professional group. "Learners have rapidly shifted their study habits in recent years, so we're meeting them where they are with these exciting new digital study solutions designed to offer easy, more personalized access to our wealth of trusted medical content."

The Access mobile app and First Aid Forward complement McGraw Hill's suite of digital subscription services and platforms for medical education that includes AccessMedicine, which has a 20-year legacy of serving medical students with trusted content from the best minds in medicine, and Boards & Beyond, a provider of on-demand medical education video libraries and comprehensive online resources acquired by McGraw Hill in 2022, whose new offerings will continue to expand this fall.

Access mobile app

The new Access app puts a comprehensive library of trusted, world-renowned content into students' hands, providing a personalized learning experience.

It includes:

  • Easy access to trusted content. Learners can easily access gold-standard content that their institutions have subscribed to and search across McGraw Hill's Access products, including AccessMedicine, AccessPharmacy, AccessEmergency Medicine and more, from a single place.
  • Personalization to help students learn and save time. Through a personal dashboard, learners can quickly find book chapters, videos, images, figures, infographics, podcasts, review questions and other content they need based on their preferences, and curate their own personal library.
  • Access to what learners need in whatever situation they're in. With the Access app, learners can save content for offline view later. Learners can also use one profile to access either the app or the web.

The Access app from McGraw Hill is available for download via the App Store and Google Play.

First Aid Forward

First Aid Forward is a new digital study resource for medical students, delivering McGraw Hill's trusted First Aid for the USMLE content through an interactive, immersive platform, and positioning students to succeed in their studies and clinical learning, while mastering board exams like USMLE and COMLEX. First Aid Forward can be accessed anytime and from anywhere.

Providing a unique digital experience with access to comprehensive content from McGraw Hill's best-selling First Aid book collection, First Aid Forward features:

  • A comprehensive collection of study and reference material that covers an array of foundational pre-clinical, clinical, and clinical-reasoning topics
  • Quick-hit practice questions that help students prepare for board exams like USMLE and COMLEX
  • Features that enable students to organize how they study, like advanced notetaking, highlighting, search and audio reading
  • Student-to-student guides written and contributed by students

For more information about First Aid Forward, visit: https://www.mheducation.com/professional/program/first-aid-forward

Watch the video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oV64EfBmGps 

McGraw Hill
McGraw Hill is a leading global education company that partners with millions of educators, learners and professionals around the world. Recognizing their diverse needs, we build trusted content, flexible tools and powerful digital platforms to help them achieve success on their own terms. Through our commitment to equity, accessibility and inclusion, we foster a culture of belonging that respects and reflects the diversity of the communities, learners and educators we serve. McGraw Hill has over 40 offices across North America, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and South America, and makes its learning solutions for PreK-12, higher education, professionals and others available in more than 80 languages. Visit us at mheducation.com or find us on FacebookInstagramLinkedIn or Twitter.

Contact:
Tyler Reed
McGraw Hill
(914) 512-4853
[email protected]

SOURCE McGraw Hill

Also from this source

McGraw Hill Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

McGraw Hill and Verizon Expand Capabilities of their Popular Free Augmented Reality App for K-12 Learning

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.