New digital streaming TV network - SoulVision.TV - launches Feb. 14 sharing positive human stories to audiences worldwide

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Soulidifly Productions https://www.soulidifly.com/, a company with a mission to produce meaningful, uplifting stories that are entertaining and beautifully told, has created SoulVision.TV https://soulvision.tv/, a new digital streaming network with an emphasis on authentic and positive human stories.

Launching on Fri., Feb. 14, SoulVision.TV will be accessible from all leading streaming platforms and on all mobile platforms, tablets and other devices including smart TVs and home computers. SoulVision.TV will deliver with over 200 hours of fresh content including feature films and movies, TV shows, news, interviews, cartoons and more. SoulVision.TV upholds its mission to tell positive, uplifting stories of multiethnic and multigenerational people across various life experiences and eras.

"We live in a 500-channel world, and all too often it's the same thing: Crime TV. Drama TV. Violence TV. Traditional TV has become so stressful," said BK Fulton, founding CEO of Soulidifly Productions and Chairman of SoulVision.TV. "We decided to create something different. SoulVision.TV is a place to find positive, often untold, human stories accessible to anyone on the planet."

SoulVision.TV will offer long-form and short-form content including feature films and movies, TV shows, news, interviews, cartoons and more. Stories of fame, heroism, love, exploration and excellence align with Soulidifly's mission to tell positive, uplifting stories of multiethnic and multigenerational people across various life experiences and eras.

The content will include:

Eat.Sip.Social - an original cooking show hosted by Celebrity Chef J. Ponder The Story of Ed - a film series about a pastor's fight with ALS Being 98 - authentic program about an elderly friend helping another to get back something she has lost Biorhythms - biographical talk show Small Biz Chat - series featuring small business advice The Walkers - cartoon about a family dealing with life and health care issues Jammed - a short about a shooter turned faithful Movies, documentaries and recorded interviews Partnerships with film festivals to bring new content Tim Reid archive including shows like Legacy of a People

Tim Reid is the Vice Chairman of SoulVision.TV and he says that he "is excited about bringing this new positive and fresh programming to the world."

Audiences worldwide will be able to click into SoulVision.TV for the first time on Feb. 14.

About Soulidifly Productions

Founded in 2017, Soulidifly tells the stories of multiethnic, multigenerational people across various segments of life, experiences and eras. https://www.soulidifly.com/

