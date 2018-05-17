New Dimension Announces Appointment of Cameron McLean as VP Exploration

Prior to joining New Dimension, Mr. McLean led the exploration team at North American Palladium's Lac des Iles Mine in Northern Ontario. In this role, Mr. McLean and his team oversaw the conversion of over 22Mt of resources to reserves and added more than 10Mt of new resources to Lac des Iles' mineral inventory. Previously, Mr. McLean has also led successful teams exploring for gold, silver, diamonds, uranium, REE, base metals and PGE's in Peru, Siberia, Greenland, and across Canada.

Eric Roth, New Dimension's CEO, commented today: "I am delighted to be welcoming a person of Cameron's calibre to the role of VP Exploration for New Dimension. Cameron has extensive experience in both gold and base metal exploration, and his skill set will be key in assisting us with our goal of discovering high grade precious metal resources on our projects in Argentina and Canada. Cameron has already been involved, in a consulting capacity, in the planning phase of our Las Calandrias and Los Cisnes drill programs, and will therefore be able to contribute proactively from the moment we initiate these drill programs.

Going forward, I look forward to keeping the market informed on progress at our key projects".

About New Dimension Resources

New Dimension is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of quality mineral resource properties throughout the Americas, with a focus on precious metals. The Company's current focus is on the discovery through drilling of new high grade gold-silver resources at its 100%-owned Las Calandrias, Los Cisnes and Sierra Blanca projects, all located in the highly prospective Deseado Massif of Santa Cruz Province, southern Argentina. The Company also holds an option on the Savant Lake gold project in Ontario, together with an active JV interest (with Yamana Gold) in the Domain gold project in Manitoba.

Qualified Persons and Disclosure Statement

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in NI 43-101, and approved by Eric Roth, the Company's President & CEO, a director and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

Cautionary Notes and Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the future results of operations, performance and achievements of New Dimension, including completion of the acquisition of the Santa Cruz Properties, trading of the Company's shares, the appointment of directors and officers of New Dimension, and receipt of all necessary regulatory and third-party approvals required in connection with the acquisition and the Private Placement. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that such expectations will prove to be correct. All such forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and analyses made by New Dimension in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. This information, however, is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from this forward-looking information include those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in New Dimension s most recently filed MD&A. New Dimension does not intend, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise the forward-looking information contained in this news release, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to purchase securities. The securities to be offered in the Private Placement have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the benefit or account of, a U.S. person, except pursuant to an available exemption from such registration requirements.

