New DIN Rail Mounted EMI Filter Series from API Eases Installation and Enhances EMI Protection for Improved EMC Compliance

Test and measurement instruments

Medical X-ray machines

Medical bone mineral densitometry devices

Electrical installation control panels

Textile Machinery

Powered exercise equipment (treadmills and etc.)

Electrical boilers and HVAC equipment

Refrigeration units

Printers

Low and high voltage power supplies

The enhanced intelligence and performance requirements of new electronics bring greater susceptibility to outside EMI. In fact, the demand for EMC compliance in industrial, office and medical environments is intensifying as highly EMI-sensitive digital, analog and RF/microwave electronics are increasingly employed to enhance efficiency, reduce costs and enable innovative solutions. EMI power filters are a low-cost solution for designing in better EMC compliance or retrofitting existing equipment negatively impacted by EMI.

API's DIN rail mounted EMI filters are easily integrated, installed and connected externally or internally to existing equipment, control panels and the power line. They also can be easily replaced, retrofit or serviced and mount to any DIN rail system. Several models include chassis mounting features for greater customization and utility.

API's DIN rail mounted power filters feature 50/60 Hz rated voltage operation to 250 VAC; models in the series range from 6 A to 30 A maximum rated current. Though capable of substantial power handling, these EMI filters exhibit very low maximum leakage current, typically 0.5 mA at 250 VAC, with models available that reach a maximum of 0.1 mA. The EMI filters' low maximum voltage drop is less than 1.0 V.

API's DIN rail mounted noise filters demonstrate high insulated resistance of 300 MΩ at 500 VDC between the power line and ground. Moreover, these EMI filters are built to survive industrial temperatures, with an operating temperature range from -25°C to +85°C, including a maximum temperature rise of 45℃. They can be made with enhanced high pulse and high noise attenuation features to meet a wider range of operational requirements.

Key Performance Features:

Easy connection and installation (Chassis or DIN rail mount)

High reliability (high strength epoxy molded)

High insulation resistance (300MΩ between line and ground)

Low leakage current versions (<0.1mA at 250 VAC 60 Hz)

6 A to 30 A 250 VAC Models

High pulse attenuation versions

High noise attenuation versions

API's DIN rail mounted EMI filters are safety agency approved, ruggedly manufactured with epoxy-molded housing, RoHS compliant, and designed to meet all applicable industrial standards.

About API Technologies Corp.

API Technologies Corp. is an innovative designer and manufacturer of high performance systems, subsystems, modules, and components for technically demanding RF, microwave, millimeter wave, electromagnetic, power and security applications. A high-reliability technology pioneer with over 70 years of heritage, API Technologies products are used by global defense, industrial and commercial customers in the areas of commercial aerospace, wireless communications, medical, oil and gas, electronic warfare, unmanned systems, C4ISR, missile defense, harsh environments, satellites, and space. Learn more about API Technologies and our products at www.apitech.com.

