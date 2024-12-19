NEW DINING RESERVATION APP LAUNCHES IN NYC: BID YOUR WAY TO HARD-TO-GET TABLES

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A groundbreaking dining reservation app is revolutionizing how New Yorkers book last-minute reservations at the city's most sought-after restaurants. Introducing diibs, a first-of-its-kind platform where diners bid for last-minute, high-demand reservations, with the winning bid becoming their minimum spend at the table. Unlike traditional reservation platforms, diibs charges no fees for restaurants to join, helping them secure guaranteed revenue while making dining dreams come true for users—even at the last minute.

With participating venues like Sip & Guzzle, Maison Close, and Rocco's Sports & Recreation, and seasonal venues Surf Lodge (Montauk) and Commonground East (East Hampton), diibs offers unparalleled access to last-minute tables. In early 2025 we are excited continue expanding our offerings, which will include venues such as the Garret, Beefbar, and Snow Lodge (Aspen). Whether you tried planning ahead and missed out on snagging a prime table or just looking to get a great reservation at the last minute, the app ensures diners enjoy flexibility and premium access, all with no hidden fees.

How It Works:

1) Browse & Bid: Explore high-demand reservation slots and place a bid to secure your table. 2) Last-Minute Options: Access available tables in real time, within 72-hours of the reservation, perfect for spontaneous plans. 3) Set Your Price: The bid amount becomes your guaranteed minimum spend at the restaurant. 4) Dine Worry-Free: Once the auction closes the winning bid automatically becomes a confirmed reservation.

Benefits for Diners:

1) Exclusive Access: Secure reservations at the city's most coveted dining spots. 2) Last-Minute Flexibility: Find and book premium tables even on short notice. 3) Streamlined Experience: No complicated fees or surprises—just great dining.

Benefits for Restaurants:

1) No Fees: Restaurants join the platform for free, with no hidden costs. 2) Revenue Assurance: Guaranteed minimum spend for high-value tables.

"We're thrilled to bring diibs to the vibrant NYC dining scene," said Jordan Weinreb, Founder & CEO. "Making great spontaneous plans doesn't have to be impossible, our app empowers diners to access last-minute, high-demand tables with ease, while giving restaurants a simple, solution to optimize coveted tables."

diibs is now available for download on the App Store & Google Play, offering an innovative approach to dining reservations. Ready to bid, win, and dine? Your next dining adventure awaits.

About diibs

diibs is a New York City-based dining reservation app that empowers diners to bid for high-demand tables and enjoy exclusive dining experiences. With last-minute reservation capabilities and no fees for restaurant partners, the app transforms the way people dine out.

For more information, visit: https://www.gotdiibs.com

Follow us on social media: @got_diibs

SOURCE diibs