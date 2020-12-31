New Direct Flights to Loreto, Baja California Sur from Dallas and Phoenix

LORETO, Baja California Sur, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Airlines began direct service to Loreto, Baja California Sur in Mexico from Phoenix in December 17 and Dallas-Fort Worth in December 19 2020, with five weekly flights for the season.

Euroamerica Group points out this opens the opportunity for North Americans to spend their winter holidays in one of the most beautiful beach resorts on the continent. With consistently warm weather, Loreto is becoming increasingly popular with North American tourists who prefer coastal destinations.

Founded in 1697 by Jesuit missionaries, and located in the center of Baja California Sur, Loreto is the oldest city in California, offering important cultural attractions in addition to rich natural wonders.

Loreto's white sand beaches rim the Sea of Cortes, known as the Aquarium of the World. Here, the sea's warm clear waters are refuge for the Blue Whale, the largest animal known to have existed on this planet. This imposing marine mammal enters the Sea of Cortes bay to feed, to mate and be born. Sightings are an unforgettable experience.

With a favorable geographic position, Loreto offers imposing landscapes, from soaring mountains to islands overflowing with flora and fauna, to lagoons and bays providing incomparable underwater experiences for divers. Gastronomy is also one of the key attractions of this coastal resort town. Culinary delights revolve around seafood with plenty of lobsters, shrimp and other crustaceans. The distinctive dish is the "chocolata clam", a pretty mildly-flavor bi-valve indigenous to this region. Meat lovers will find Loreto prepares the best machaca (Mexican shredded beef) on the Baja peninsula.

The city is filled with activities as well as charm. Visitors can enjoy world-class golf at the Loreto Bay and Danzante Bay golf courses. Sport fishing is available almost every day of the year.

American Airlines, one of the largest airlines in the world, has maintained a strong commitment to Mexico for over 80 years. The new direct routes to Loreto strengthen American's presence and confirm its confidence in Loreto's tourism potential. It has never been so easy to fly to the incredible beaches of Loreto and just in time for the winter holidays.

