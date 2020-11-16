New Direction Family Law Managing Partner Sarah J. Hink Named to Triangle Business Journal Leadership Trust

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sarah J. Hink, managing partner of New Direction Family Law, has been named to the Triangle Business Journal Leadership Trust, an exclusive community for influential business leaders, executives, and entrepreneurs in the Triangle.

"The Triangle's thriving business community is powered by leaders like Sarah," said Jason Christie, president and publisher of Triangle Business Journal. "We're honored to be creating a space where the region's business influencers come together to increase their impact on the community, build their businesses and connect with and strengthen one another."

As an invited member, Sarah will contribute articles to the Triangle Business Journal website and participate alongside fellow members in Expert Panels. She will connect and collaborate with a vetted network of local leaders in a members-only directory and a private forum on the group's mobile app.

"As an attorney, I recognize the importance of advancing my knowledge not only of the law, but the practice of successful women and men in their own fields that share the value of integrity and professionalism in their business as well," Hink said.

Hink is a graduate of Appalachian State University and earned her J.D. at Campbell University School of Law. She is a member of the Tenth Judicial District Bar, North Carolina State Bar, the North Carolina Bar Association, and the Family Law Section of the North Carolina Bar Association.

New Direction Family Law represents individuals in Wake, Durham, Johnston, and surrounding counties in North Carolina in legal matters related to divorce, legal separation, prenuptial and postnuptial agreements, child custody, child support, alimony, property division, domestic violence, and alienation of affection and other marital torts. The firm offers full legal representation for family law matters, including mediation and litigation.

For more information, visit newdirectionfamilylaw.com.

