New Directions announces new President & CEO Shana Hoffman

"The board is confident that Shana has the experience, respect and unique understanding of the healthcare industry to lead New Directions in its current and future successes as the President & CEO," said Thurman Justice, Chairman of the Board for New Directions. "In addition to her extensive experience, Shana has demonstrated a passion for behavioral health that aligns with the core values of New Directions and its employees."

Hoffman's experience spans Fortune 500, private equity-backed and early stage healthcare companies. She joins New Directions from Beacon Health Options, where she served as the Senior Vice President of Corporate Transformation and the Chief Operating Officer of Tri-State Mid-Atlantic Region. In this most recent role at Beacon, she led all client operations and implementations and was responsible for improving operational performance for clients and the organization.

"I've been impressed with New Directions' leadership in the industry and their innovative strategies, which has no doubt contributed to their rapid growth over the past few years," said Hoffman. "I'm honored to have been selected to join the New Directions family and work with such dedicated employees."

As President and CEO, Hoffman succeeds Lee Tuveson, who left the company in early 2020.

About New Directions Behavioral Health

For more than 25 years, New Directions has helped people live healthy, balanced lives. The healthcare company provides managed behavioral health services, an Employee Assistance Program, Student Well-Being Programs, organizational consulting and coaching to private and public health plans, Fortune 100 companies, large and medium employers and labor groups. New Directions is one of the fastest-growing behavioral healthcare companies in the industry, more than doubling its membership in the last five years to include over 16 million members.

SOURCE New Directions Behavioral Health