New Directions Behavioral Health Combines with Tridiuum to Create Industry-Leading Technology-Enabled Behavioral Health Company

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Directions Behavioral Health ("New Directions"), a provider of comprehensive behavioral health solutions, today announced its acquisition of Tridiuum, a digital behavioral health company. This combination creates a leading provider of technology-enabled behavioral health services, empowering New Directions' dedicated care teams to supply its more than 15 million members nationally with more direct and immediate access to providers resulting in increased quality of care through measurement-based outcomes.

Tridiuum accelerates patient access to the most appropriate care by automating behavioral health screening, triaging, matching and online scheduling through its easy-to-use system that can be seamlessly integrated with existing platforms. Used by nationally recognized medical and behavioral health providers and health plans, Tridiuum's proprietary technology provides real-time information to support improved clinical decision making while also measuring quality of care. Founded on nearly 20 years of behavioral health research, Tridiuum has served more than 1.4 million patients across more than 11,000 providers through its suite of offerings.

"Since our founding more than 25 years ago, we've put our members first in everything we do through our work to navigate and support their behavioral health needs. With this transaction, we will be able to serve more members by combining Tridiuum's proprietary technology with New Directions' care management experience resulting in accelerated access to quality providers," said Shana Hoffman, Chief Executive Officer of New Directions. "This represents an incredible step forward in our mission of ensuring member access to the highest quality behavioral health solutions when demand is incredibly high. We are excited to welcome the talented team at Tridiuum to the New Directions family and to together deliver even smarter outcomes at scale to both new and existing members."

"This transaction comes at a time when the need for behavioral health innovation continues to grow. By joining New Directions, a like-minded, mission-driven company, we will be able to set a new standard of care characterized by accelerated access to quality treatment and meaningful outcomes," said Mark Redlus, Chief Executive Officer of Tridiuum who has been appointed President of Tridiuum as part of New Directions. "We look forward to working with New Directions towards bridging the gap for patients' behavioral health needs by using our scalable technology, which enables online scheduling to outcome measurement, to reimagine how to deliver timely access to care."





Strategic Benefits of the Combination:

Unlocking Access to Care: By allowing members to be immediately scheduled with New Directions' comprehensive network of behavioral health providers, New Directions can significantly enhance members' speed to receiving care, eliminating many of the access barriers currently experienced by individuals nationally.

By allowing members to be immediately scheduled with New Directions' comprehensive network of behavioral health providers, New Directions can significantly enhance members' speed to receiving care, eliminating many of the access barriers currently experienced by individuals nationally. Enhancing Member Experience: By seamlessly integrating best in class care management with Tridiuum's leading technology platform, New Directions' dedicated representatives can deliver timely behavioral health assessments that are quick and easy, further simplifying the member experience while expanding the number of untreated and undertreated members in care.

By seamlessly integrating best in class care management with Tridiuum's leading technology platform, New Directions' dedicated representatives can deliver timely behavioral health assessments that are quick and easy, further simplifying the member experience while expanding the number of untreated and undertreated members in care. Ensuring Provider Quality and Demonstrating Outcomes: With the ability to now support clinical performance and utilize population analytics, New Directions can maximize network quality and enable value-based contracting, resulting in better clinical outcomes.

Building on Existing Partnerships

This transaction builds on the recent successful partnership between New Directions and Tridiuum through their Florida-based program, which launched in December 2021. As of January 14, 2022, five weeks since the partnership began, more than 450 individuals have been screened, with the average speed to first appointment standing at approximately four days. This compares to the current standard of care average of 25 days, with the most challenging timelines exceeding 90 days for a first appointment. Already, more than 100 provider practices have joined the program in its first phase bringing meaningful brick and mortar options, as well as a significant national virtual presence to New Directions' members.

Ms. Hoffman added, "We've only scratched the surface through our partnership with Tridiuum. To now be able to fully integrate Tridiuum's suite of solutions with our existing care navigation and human services capabilities and go-to-market with a combined offering will be game-changing for our members and the behavioral health ecosystem."

Offerings

For those interested in more information about New Directions' offerings, please contact [email protected].

Advisors

Moelis & Company LLC is acting as financial advisor to New Directions and Foley & Lardner LLP is acting as legal advisor. Ziegler is acting as financial advisor to Tridiuum, and Morgan Lewis LLP is acting as legal advisor.

About New Directions Behavioral Health

New Directions improves access to quality behavioral healthcare through a comprehensive suite of coordinated behavioral health services. The company supports over 15 million individuals nationally, in partnership with health plans, employers and higher education institutions. Leveraging more than 25 years of experience, New Directions delivers an integrated approach to whole-person care with a commitment to innovation that puts members first. Learn more at ndbh.com.

About Tridiuum

Tridiuum is a digital behavioral health company and network management partner that bridges the gap between patients, payers, and providers to improve access and follow-up care for members in need. The company's flagship platform, Tridiuum ONE®, combines nearly 20 years of behavioral health research and clinical expertise with cutting-edge technology to power behavioral health operations and workflows to advance patient outcomes. To learn more, visit www.tridiuum.com.

Media Contact

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

Meaghan Repko / Arielle Rothstein

212-355-4449

SOURCE New Directions Behavioral Health