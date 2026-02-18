New Directions Mental Health Expanding Life-Saving Treatment

Fox Chapel, Bloomfield Offices Now Offering Depression Relief

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Directions Mental Health, a group of local outpatient mental health care clinics committed to providing high-quality, accessible care, is thrilled to announce the addition of life-saving depression treatments at two of its locations. New Directions Mental Health Bloomfield is now happy to offer Spravato®, while New Directions Fox Chapel has introduced NeuroStar Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) as part of their treatments for depression.

Spravato®, also known as esketamine, this is the first nasal spray approved by the FDA for treating adults with treatment-resistant depression. It works by rapidly altering brain chemistry to provide relief from symptoms such as sadness, hopelessness, and loss of interest in activities.

TMS is FDA-cleared to treat depression, depression with anxiety, and OCD. TMS therapy is a safe, effective, and non-drug treatment that offers lasting relief from the symptoms of depression without the common side effects associated with antidepressant medications.

"Mental health is so critical, and typically if someone suffers from depression, we see those symptoms worsen during the winter months," said Dr. Allison Bashe, Regional Clinic Director. "That is why the timing is perfect for both Bloomfield and Fox Chapel to offer these services and increase the availability of mental health resources to a wider range of those suffering in our community."

In addition to depression treatments, both the Bloomfield clinic, located at 4727 Friendship Ave, Suite 180 in Pittsburgh and the Fox Chapel location at 1000 Gamma Drive, Suite 501offers comprehensive, personalized mental health services, including therapy, psychiatry, and medication management, to treat a wide variety of conditions including anxiety, depression, ADHD, OCD, PTSD and more.

"Our message is that access to quality mental health care is a right, not a privilege and our team of professionals is dedicated to connecting clients to care in a way that works for their individual needs," added Dr. Bashe.

New Directions Mental Health accepts most major insurance plans, including Medicaid and Medicare, at many locations, removing financial barriers to care for those who need specialized treatments most. As a member of the community for over four decades, New Directions understands the regional challenges and provides both in-person treatment and convenient telehealth options to reach clients wherever they are across Southwestern Pennsylvania.

For more information on New Directions Mental Health please visit https://newdirectionspgh.com .

About New Directions Mental Health

New Directions Mental Health is a group of local outpatient mental health care clinics dedicated to transforming lives by offering quality, easily accessible mental health care. New Directions Mental Health has been deeply rooted in the Southwest Pennsylvania area for over 45 years, supporting communities with a forward-thinking approach to mental health care. New Directions Mental Health is proud to be the leader in interventional psychiatry services in the Pittsburgh metro area.

