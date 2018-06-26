New Directions partners with Talkspace, adding online therapy to its offerings

"Partnering with Talkspace makes it easier for people to access therapy with a licensed clinician on their terms," said Lee Tuveson, CEO of New Directions. "It's convenient and effective for a lot of people. By measuring clinical outcomes, we can actually see the impact that therapy has on overall wellbeing."

"The relationship with New Directions underscores the value that Talkspace provides in filling the major gaps that exist in today's employer benefit plans," said Oren Frank, CEO of Talkspace. "We're excited to partner with New Directions to provide its members with an important digital complement to its existing behavioral health care services."

Employees facing work, personal life or relationship challenges will have access to secure and confidential behavioral health support via their mobile phone.

"Since introducing Talkspace to our U.S. associates, utilization of the EAP has increased by 32%," said a representative from Garmin International, which leverages New Directions' behavioral health offerings. "Our associates are now able to access mental health resources at their fingertips whenever they need it, without having to schedule appointments or leave work."

About New Directions Behavioral Health

Founded in 1995, New Directions helps people live healthy, balanced lives. The fast-growing health care company provides managed behavioral health services, an Employee Assistance Program, Student Assistance Program, organizational consulting and health coaching to private and public health plans, Fortune 100 companies, large and medium employers and labor groups.

About Talkspace

Talkspace connects people with licensed therapists through its web and mobile apps. As the leading online therapy company, Talkspace revolutionized mental health care access by bringing the dialogue between therapists and their clients into the digital age. Founded with a mission to eliminate the stigmas associated with mental illness and make therapy available to all, Talkspace has already been used by more than one million people. For more information, please visit https://www.talkspace.com. To learn more about online therapy, please visit https://www.talkspace.com/online-therapy/.

