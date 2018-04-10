New Director Boosts AIRIS' Industrial Hygiene Consultancy Services

Based in AIRIS' Houston office, Kraham joins AIRIS' consultancy team at a time when wellsite operators are in urgent need of compliance expertise. Employers have just two months to determine how they'll achieve compliance with stricter standards for employee silica dust exposure. OSHA will begin enforcing the new standards in June 2018.

"As OSHA equips itself for stricter enforcement, we're also equipping our clients with a greater depth of expertise," says AIRIS Vice President & Controller Katie Sallee. "Joseph's experience and expertise reinforces AIRIS' commitment to a harm-free wellsite."

Kraham is a Certified Industrial Hygienist and a Certified Safety Professional. He joins AIRIS from Exxon Mobil where he was contracted to a review board to evaluate the company's global silica operations, measuring the impact of respirable crystalline silica on employees at sites around the world.

Breathing silica dust can result in devastating health impacts including chronic lung disease, silicosis and cancer. Overexposure can leave employers vulnerable to citations, fines and lawsuits.

AIRIS is a trusted partner guiding employers on the path to compliance. A Total Dust Control Solution® begins with initial monitoring and a gap assessment, mapping where employers are and where they want to be. In his career, Kraham has managed the collection and reporting for thousands of data samples.

After initial meetings with clients, Kraham says, "Employers are not just asking 'how do we achieve compliance?' but 'how do we do the right thing and make sure our people are as protected as possible?' And AIRIS gives them the tools to get there."

About AIRIS

AIRIS Wellsite Services is the market-leading provider of industrial hygiene consulting and silica dust control. AIRIS' Total Dust Control Solution™ puts wellsite operators and pressure pumpers on the path to total compliance and harm-free wellsites. With regional offices in Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Pennsylvania, AIRIS provides services throughout the Rocky Mountains, Mid-Continent, Northeast and Texas regions.

