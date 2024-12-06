New Directors Appointed to the Board of Syrcuit Energy Solutions

Two new appointees bring decades of experience and vision to the board of the Colorado-based renewable energy developer

GREELEY, Colo., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syrcuit Energy Solutions, Inc. ("Syrcuit" or the "company") announced today the appointment of two new members to their board of directors. Effective Nov. 1, 2024, Glen Davis and Erik R. Olbeter, CFA, were unanimously appointed, and together bring over 50 years of combined energy experience and strategic partnerships to guide Syrcuit's rapidly growing portfolio of renewable energy projects.

Davis served as CEO and Director of Sunfolding, Inc., a supplier of innovative solar trackers, prior to which his extensive industry experience included serving as President and CEO of Renewable Energy Systems (RES) Americas where he was responsible for leading commercial activities, including corporate strategy, technical and financial analysis, M&A, transactions, transmission, and new business. Davis has served as Director for multiple renewable companies and has extensive experience building renewable energy companies and navigating the complex landscape of project development in both regulated and unregulated markets. With great personal knowledge and a comprehensive network, Davis will create invaluable opportunities for the company.

Olbeter was most recently co-founder and CFO for Innovas, a private company that assists the US Federal Government in the targeting, analysis and acquisition of technology solutions, primarily focused on security and defense. While at Innovas, Olbeter was accountable for all business operations and finance responsibilities and helped grow the annualized net revenues from approximately $1 million to almost $40 million during his tenure. Prior to founding Innovas, Olbeter served as Senior Vice President of ICF International where he managed more than 200 consultants in their Energy Advisory Services group focused on traditional and renewable energy markets. Additionally, Olbeter spent a dozen years on Wall Street as an energy and technology analyst.

"We are extremely excited to have Glen and Erik joining the Syrcuit Board." commented Craig Rasmuson, Syrcuit CEO and Founder. "These seasoned energy executives bring tremendous insight, experience and passion to complement our existing board members. The company is entering a growth phase and the new Directors' guidance will help Syrcuit to navigate this next chapter."

Syrcuit is led by a management team and board of directors with now over 250 years of combined energy experience. The company is currently closing its second round of private placements and is looking forward to updating shareholders at the annual meeting scheduled for Dec. 20, 2024.

About Syrcuit Energy Solutions, Inc.

Syrcuit Energy Solutions, Inc., has emerged as a predominant developer of renewable energy in the Rocky Mountain Region, with a specialization in solar, wind and battery storage projects for utilities and direct sale opportunities. The company has executed strategic partnerships and amassed a vast local network providing extensive opportunities to the region's emerging market. The current portfolio contains 4.3 Gigawatts of utility and community scale projects, 1.1 Gigawatts of which is in early stages of development. In addition, Syrcuit boasts a leasing pipeline of an additional 12 Gigawatts of potential projects through their private network. Syrcuit Energy Solutions, Inc. continues its mission to be the premier, trusted local provider of renewable energy generation for their stakeholders in the Rocky Mountain Region.

