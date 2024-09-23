New Directors Appointed to Wounded Warrior Project Board

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) is proud to announce the election of new members to its all-volunteer board of directors. Dr. Keita Franklin, Gen. (Ret.) John F. Campbell, and Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Scott A. Howell have joined the board, bringing extensive military and public health expertise to support WWP's mission to honor and empower wounded warriors.

Dr. Keita Franklin is an accomplished senior executive credited with revolutionizing national public health systems, particularly in suicide prevention, mental health, and substance abuse. Over her 25-year career, Franklin has driven complex organizational and policy change, notably serving as the principal advisor on suicide prevention for the Department of Defense (DoD) and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). She has testified before Congress, advised the Office of the President, and spearheaded a national effort to close critical gaps between the DoD and VA. Franklin holds a doctorate in social work from Virginia Commonwealth University and has been a recognized leader in advancing mental health literacy and evidence-based practices.

Gen. John F. Campbell retired from the U.S. Army in May 2016 after 37 years of service. Most recently, he commanded U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan and served as the 34th vice chief of staff of the U.S. Army. Campbell commanded at all levels with deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, amassing over 54 months in combat. He was inducted into the 82d Airborne Division's Hall of Fame in 2018 and received the Distinguished Graduate Award from West Point and the Doughboy Award in 2022. Campbell serves on multiple corporate and nonprofit boards and remains dedicated to supporting service members through his involvement with veteran organizations.

Lt. Gen. Scott A. Howell, former commander of the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC), retired from the U.S. Air Force in August 2021 after a distinguished 34-year career in special operations. Howell served multiple deployments to Afghanistan, Iraq, and other areas of conflict. Before commanding JSOC, Howell was the vice commander of the U.S. Special Operations Command, overseeing initiatives with the Office of the Secretary of Defense, Joint Staff, military services, and other agencies. Throughout his career, he received numerous awards and decorations, including the Defense Distinguished Service Medal and Bronze Star. Howell holds a bachelor's from the Air Force Academy and a master's in National Security Studies from the National War College.

WWP™ sincerely thanks departing board member Command Sgt. Maj. Mike Hall. His efforts have left a lasting legacy­, and his presence will be greatly missed as WWP continues to build on the strong foundation he helped establish.

"We're excited to welcome Dr. Franklin, Gen. Campbell, and Lt. Gen. Howell to our board of directors," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Walt Piatt. "Their diverse expertise will be instrumental in driving Wounded Warrior Project's mission forward, ensuring continued support and advocacy for wounded warriors, their families, and caregivers. This is one of the many ways we keep the promise."

