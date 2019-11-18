New Directory of Economic Development Services Launched

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An economic development marketing firm has developed an online directory to provide communities a new resource for finding high quality services to help their communities grow.

The EDO Marketplace is a one-top shop for economic development services.

The Place Marketing Group, which itself provides services to local economic development organizations, launched the service in October. According to company spokesperson Lindsay Henry, "Creating the EDO Marketplace is one thing that our company can do to make communities more competitive by improving their access to resources that will strengthen their community and organization."

The EDO Marketplace offers an online business directory of service providers to economic development organizations that include investment promotion agencies, chambers of commerce, convention and visitor bureaus, downtown development associations, municipalities and other groups.

Henry said that visitors to the site can expect to find highly experienced and qualified service providers in such areas as advisory and consulting, marketing and branding, internal performance and professional development.

"Economic development services is a niche market comprised of firms that are small and limited in their ability to market beyond a small region where they are located," Henry said. "The EDO Marketplace broadens their reach and improves their visibility, which will result in more sales and a stronger industry overall." Businesses and organizations can join EDO Marketplace at no charge and purchase enhanced listings and visibility through an annual subscription.

It assists the economic development organization, says Henry, by giving them the ability to quickly find services when needed from reliable, proven sources. "Because marketing channels are limited, economic development practitioners rely on their own networks, industry associations and outside vendors for this information but it is often incomplete, not current and without validation of its quality. The EDO Marketplace instantly connects economic and community development organizations to the products and services they need to fulfill their mission," Henry said. "Through category searches, online reviews and a matching process this platform helps EDOs find the best services for their organization."



The EDO Marketplace is the only online directory of its type and with over 50 categories, online reviews and hundreds of business listings. Since launching in October, the site has seen rapid growth in enhanced business listing submissions and website traffic. "We saw a problem in the market and offered a solution that people are responding to," Henry concluded.

For more information about the EDO Marketplace, visit their website at https://edomarketplace.net or email them at support@edomarketplace.net.

