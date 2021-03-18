New Diversity Title Released by Omnigraphics: Women in the Workplace in America, 1900-2021

DETROIT, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference publisher Omnigraphics continues to build out their Diversity Collection and will release its latest diversity title, Women in the Workplace in America, 1900–2021, on April 30, 2021.

Women in the Workplace in America, 1900-2021

Written by Angela Williams, Women in the Workplace in America, 1900–2021 is a resource guide that delves into the challenges women have faced, and continue to face, in the American workplace, along with the strides they have made over the past century to overcome these challenges. The guide provides key links to support organizations to help readers identify, manage and navigate both the subtle and overt barriers that women face in professional settings.

"The book expands on the dominant narrative surrounding 'women's work' and provides education and resources around women's experiences in the workplace," says author Angela Williams. "It is designed to be a key title supporting interests in career pursuits and programs in Women's Studies, Diversity and Inclusion, American History, Cultural Studies and Social Science."

Women in the Workplace in America, 1900–2021 covers significant events in women's history including the 19th Amendment/women's right to vote, Rosie the Riveter, and the Equal Rights Amendment, and addresses topics on relevant legislation, discrimination cases, disparity in pay issues, feminism, gender equity, sexual harassment in the workplace, and more. It highlights the important work of women like the engineer Edith Clarke, who helped build the Hoover Dam, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Gloria Steinem, Betty Friedan, Jane Fonda, Michelle Obama, Kamala Harris, Hedy Lamarr, and others.

"Women in the Workplace in America, 1900–2021 is a trailblazer in its own right," says Ivy Ross, VP of Design for Hardware products at Google. "You will be inspired by the stories of women you know and many you may not have heard of, from the "Radium Girls," young factory workers who ingested radioactive radium causing them to glow in the dark, to the "Guerrilla Girls," a group of female artists challenging sexism in the art world. This book reminds us that women in every generation have been called to show up as themselves, speak their truth, and expand the consciousness of the workplace, which is necessary now more than ever."

Omnigraphics is a reference publisher headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, which was launched in 1985 by Fred Ruffner, founder of Gale Research, and is now part of the global data intelligence company, Aggregate Intelligence, Inc. Since 1985, Omnigraphics has been carrying out the mission of providing authoritative and engaging reference products for libraries, schools, and businesses, delivering high quality content in innovative and traditional ways, based on the needs and preferences of users. Flagship products include The Health Reference Library with 100+ key health topics, The Teen Resource Center, packed with practical and engaging reference content for teens, and the new Omnigraphics Diversity Collection including the title, Women in the Workplace in America, 1900–2021, ISBN: 978-0-7808-1957-3. To learn more, visit www.omnigraphics.com

