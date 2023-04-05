New DIY Credit Repair Course Launches Affordable and Effective Solution to Fix Credit Scores

CANTON, Mich., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiffany M. Vaughn, Certified Public Accountant & Credit Repair Expert, has announced the launch of her new DIY Credit Repair Course, aimed at helping individuals fix their credit scores without breaking the bank. The course, priced at just $9.99 per month, offers a cost-effective and accessible solution for those looking to improve their credit scores.

Tiffany M. Vaughn, CPA

The DIY Credit Repair Course provides comprehensive step-by-step video modules on how to repair credit scores through practical DIY techniques. With simple, easy-to-follow instructions, the course aims to empower individuals to take control of their financial future.

"I am excited to launch the DIY Credit Repair Course as a tool for individuals to fix their credit scores on their own without the need for expensive credit repair companies," said Tiffany. "Through this course, I aim to empower individuals with the knowledge and resources they need to take control of their financial future and build a better credit score."

The course is designed to help individuals understand their credit reports, identify errors, and dispute them with credit bureaus. It also offers tips for improving credit scores, such as paying off debts, negotiating with creditors, and managing credit utilization. By providing actionable steps, the course offers a practical and affordable solution for individuals to improve their credit scores and achieve financial stability.

"I believe that everyone deserves a chance to improve their credit score, regardless of their financial situation and that's why I've made the course affordable and accessible to everyone."

Individuals can sign up for just $9.99 per month and receive access to all the course materials, including video tutorials, worksheets, and an online course community led by Tiffany as the support coach.

The DIY Credit Repair Course is available for sign-up now at https://bit.ly/CSDIYCOURSE.

About Tiffany

Tiffany M. Vaughn, CPA & owner of Cents Savvy, is a renowned credit repair expert with over 15 years of experience in the industry. Tiffany has helped over 70,000 individuals improve their credit scores through practical DIY techniques and has a proven track record of success. Cents Savvy's mission is to empower individuals to take control of their financial future through accessible and affordable credit repair & rebuilding solutions.

