New DocStar Sales Order Automation Tool Optimizes Order to Fulfillment Process

AUSTIN, Texas, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, announced today DocStar ECM Sales Order Automation is now available.

Ensuring that the sales order information is accurately entered into backend systems has traditionally been time consuming, labor intensive, and prone to error. Moreover, industry benchmarks show manual sales-order entry costs organizations $24 to $41 per order to process.

DocStar ECM Sales Order Automation helps organizations reduce the high cost and complexity associated with manual sales-order entry by improving accuracy while streamlining fulfillment process orders and operational visibility to significantly improve customer satisfaction.

DocStar ECM Sales Order Automation ensures accurate data is automatically captured and entered, supporting a consistent best-practice process with optimum transaction efficiency all the way through to order fulfillment. DocStar accepts, reviews, and initiates customer orders quickly—verifying purchase orders, quotes, and parts availability for improved organizational responsiveness.

"As the speed of business increases, sales-order entry—the gateway to the fulfillment process—can become a bottleneck that prevents businesses from growing," said Tom Franceski, vice president and general manager, DocStar. "With DocStar ECM Sales Order Automation, organizations can do more with fewer resources, gaining better visibility via real-time access into key data, while improving productivity and reducing costs. DocStar ECM Sales Order Automation extends the value of the DocStar platform across the enterprise."

Key features of DocStar ECM Sales Order Automation include:

Intelligent Data Capture accurately captures data from a variety of file types from fax, paper, email, pdf, jpg, and tiff files and reduces or eliminates manual data entry to save time and reduce errors.

Automated intelligent rules-based workflows that adhere to defined rules, flagging items that don't follow set parameters, and routing orders to those that can resolve the problems.

Accelerated business processes through improved workflow for order handling, validation, and issue resolution; best-practice straight-through-processing for orders without exceptions.

Audit trails and reporting capabilities that provide valuable insights to help organizations identify and eliminate issues.

DocStar ECM Sales Order Automation is part of DocStar ECM, a browser-based enterprise content-management and process-automation platform empowering global digital transformation. With DocStar, businesses can better leverage their supply chain and operational areas such as finance and human resources, resulting in revenue and profit growth through lowered costs and improved operational efficiency.

For more information on DocStar ECM Sales Order Automation, please visit www.docstar.com/enterprise-content-management/sales-order-automation.

About Epicor Software Corporation

Epicor Software Corporation drives business growth. We provide flexible, industry-specific software designed to fit the precise needs of our manufacturing, distribution, retail, and service industry customers. More than 45 years of experience with our customers' unique business processes and operational requirements are built into every solution―in the cloud or on premises. With this deep understanding of your industry, Epicor solutions dramatically improve performance and profitability while easing complexity so you can focus on growth. For more information, connect with Epicor or visit www.epicor.com.

Epicor, the Epicor logo, and DocStar are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epicor Software Corporation, registered in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners. The product and service offerings depicted in this document are produced by Epicor Software Corporation.

Contact: Rachel Abasi

Senior Manager, Global PR

Epicor Software Corporation

+1 949.585.4016

rachel.abasi@epicor.com

SOURCE Epicor Software Corporation

Related Links

http://www.epicor.com

