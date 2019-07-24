New Doctor Specializing in Latest Microsurgical Techniques Joins NJ Practice

"I'm very pleased to welcome Fares Samra, MD, to my practice," said Dr. Said A Samra, Founder of Samra Plastic Surgery. "He provides a top-notch education, knowledge and passion for microsurgery, a field of medicine that involves transferring tissue from one part of the body to another to solve challenging surgical problems. Recent advances in microsurgery have allowed patients who experience cancer, trauma, and congenital anomalies to have successful outcomes. Examples include reconstruction after breast cancer, salvaging upper and lower extremities in the setting of trauma, and certain malformations at birth."

Dr. Fares Samra was born and raised in New Jersey. He completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Pennsylvania and attended medical school at New York University School of Medicine. He returned to the University of Pennsylvania for residency. Then, completed his training with a reconstructive microsurgery fellowship program at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City where he performed over 200 free flaps, mastering the latest techniques in breast reconstruction, head and neck reconstruction, and lymphedema surgery.

He brings the latest in reconstructive breast surgery, offering DIEP flap breast reconstruction, lower extremity thigh-based tissue transfer, advanced breast implant techniques, and fat grafting. He also offers reconstructive procedures for trauma and cancer related defects of the body as well as aesthetic surgery of the face, breast, and body.

Dr. Fares Samra will be affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health hospitals including Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, Raritan Bay Medical Centers in Perth Amboy and Old Bridge, and JFK Medical Center in Edison. He will also be on staff at CentraState Healthcare in Freehold, Capital Health Medical Center in Hopewell, and Atlantic Health's Overlook Medical Center in Summit.

For more information on the practice or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Fares Samra, please call 732-739-2100.

Samra Plastic Surgery has been a staple in the Monmouth and Middlesex County communities for 40 years. Specializing in cosmetic, reconstructive and hand surgeries, Samra Plastic Surgery already has four board-certified plastic surgeons, two convenient locations in Holmdel and Old Bridge, NJ along with an accredited, private surgery center, The Ambulatory Surgery Center at Old Bridge. In addition, Samra Plastic Surgery has two medical spas, Jeunesse Medical Spa in Holmdel and Old Bridge, NJ.

Contact:

Laura Brown/The Samra Group

laurab@samragroup.com

732-739-2100

SOURCE Samra Plastic Surgery