New Documentary About Overcoming Interpersonal Hate to Premiere Online Fri., Dec. 9 Followed by Q & A with Director and Lead Subjects, in Time for Holiday Strife

"I Hate You But It's Killing Me" by Filmmaker Lukas Behnken Features Real Life Stories of Healing After Suicide Attempts, Racially-Motivated Violence, Physical and Sexual Abuse, and More

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new documentary about letting go of interpersonal hate will have its online worldwide premiere on 12/9/22, followed by a Q & A with filmmaker Lukas Behnken and those featured in the film. "I Hate You But It's Killing Me" shares nine personal stories of those who have suffered from debilitating hate toward themselves, a family member, or someone who caused them a tremendous amount of pain, and their path toward healing. (Purchase tickets and watch the trailer here .)

"'I Hate You But It’s Killing Me,' a new documentary to premiere online 12/9/2022, shares nine personal stories of those who have suffered from debilitating hate toward themselves, a family member, or someone who caused them a tremendous amount of pain, and their path toward healing."

The premiere will occur amidst the holiday season when many people are forced to face their interpersonal conflicts. The virtual audience will be able to chat in real time and express their reactions to the film, followed by a live Q & A with the Director, Producer, and lead subjects. Participants will have access to the #ihateyoubut community hub and an 8-week online course to engage like-minded people and get the tools and resources they need to conquer interpersonal hate in their own lives and help others do the same.

"This film and the broader campaign provokes deep questions and addresses the nature of the human heart, with an emphasis on compassion, forgiveness, justice, and generosity," says filmmaker Lukas Behnken. "It is meant to provide new ways of looking at how to cope with the hatred that is plaguing our present time." Read a Q & A with Behnken about this film here .

ihateyoubut and the feature-length documentary "I Hate You But It's Killing Me" is the latest from Sterling Light Productions , which focuses exclusively on films with social purpose campaigns. Most recently, Behnken produced American Skin (2021), a film highlighting race relations and policing equity in America that won the Sconfini Best Film award; MULLY (2017), a documentary about the rags-to-riches story of Charles Mully and his work with disadvantaged youth in Kenya; and The Royal (July 2022), a feature film telling the story of Willie Mays Aikens.

#IHateYouBut #IHYBIKM

Find us on Tiktok @ihateyoubut____

CONTACT:

Shayna Samuels

[email protected],

718-541-4785

SOURCE Sterling Light Productions