New Documentary Film Series Sheds Light on Realities Facing Student Parents in Higher Education

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Three Frame Media, in partnership with Ascend at the Aspen Institute and a coalition of philanthropic leaders in postsecondary education, released Raising Up, a documentary film series aimed at elevating the lived experiences of student parents in higher education. Student parents, who represent one in five undergraduate students in the United States, have often been overlooked and excluded by traditional systems of higher education. The new docuseries explores key issues many student parents face on their path to a credential -- including childcare, affordable housing, mental health, and work – providing education leaders, policymakers, and community partners strategies for supporting this growing number of learners.

"Parent students are among the most motivated students on college campuses, and yet they're often invisible in higher education. If we can get college right for student parents, we have the opportunity to impact entire families, and generations to come," said Jaye Fenderson, a former college admissions officer, award-winning filmmaker and co-producer of Raising Up. "By elevating the personal stories of student parents, as well as the ways in which many forward-thinking institutions are taking action to support students, we hope to highlight a path forward for policymakers and institutional leaders eager to ensure that the promise of a higher education is in reach for parent students, and their families."

It's estimated that there are more than 3.8 million students, nationally, who are parents of children under the age of 18. Nearly 70 percent of students who are raising children are mothers. But the numbers may be higher – many institutions lack the resources or infrastructure to accurately capture data around this (and many other) marginalized learner populations. States including California, Illinois, Michigan, Oregon, and Texas have all made to correct this data gap, passing legislation that requires institutions – directly or indirectly – to collect parenting status, along with expanding additional protections for student parents.

From award-winning filmmakers Jaye & Adam Fenderson, the documentary series follows four student parents on their postsecondary journeys, highlighting the barriers they face in areas such as childcare, affordable housing, mental health, and workforce. Each of the short films delves into each of these issues, providing a poignant portrayal of the realities faced by student parents. The films will be available online , released one-by-one over the next five weeks.

CHILDCARE: The childcare crisis has been a persistent barrier, particularly for student parents, and with federal payments used to keep childcare facilities open during the pandemic dwindling, many campus childcare centers have been forced to close. This episode provides a look into the lives of student parents at Howard Community College , and how they're navigating the challenges of finding affordable, quality childcare.





Lori Barr, Co-Founder and CEO of Raise the Barr, shares her lived experience of dropping out of college when she learned she was pregnant — she co-founded Raise the Barr with her son, Anthony, on her mission to help single-parent students overcome the unique barriers they face in postsecondary education, like having access to affordable housing. The episode provides an overview of Raise the Barr's partnership with Long Beach City College to help student parents access affordable housing.





A mental health crisis is impacting students across the country. For student parents who are juggling competing priorities in life and in school it can be particularly overwhelming and difficult to access on-campus mental health resources. Watch as student parents at Sacramento State give voice to their needs and see how the university is bridging the gap for its student parents.





The student parent journey doesn't end at graduation. In order to be truly successful, student parents need to be confident that their degree will translate to job security after they graduate. In the final film, the city of San Antonio comes together to support student parents as they successfully transition into higher education and ultimately meaningful careers that have the potential to create a generational impact.

"I was a student parent myself, and I understand firsthand how important it is to give student parents the support they need to thrive and achieve their postsecondary dreams," said Dr. Mike Muñoz, superintendent-president at Long Beach City College, who will speak at the national premiere in a panel discussion. "One key step in the right direction is to make sure colleges and universities are identifying student parents on their campus. From there, we will be able to build further supports we need like those we have in place at Long Beach City College. I'm proud to share my story in Raising Up, and hope that this film serves as a galvanizing force for college leaders."

Raising Up will premiere tonight in Washington, D.C., at Landmark's E Street Cinema. The screening will be followed by a discussion featuring Abby Bediako, student parent at Howard Community College; Dr. Mike Muñoz, Superintendent-President of Long Beach City College; Dr. Jamila K. Taylor, CEO and President of the Institute for Women's Policy Research; and Jaye Fenderson, director, producer, and co-founder of Three Frame Media.

Produced by Three Frame Media and presented by Ascend at the Aspen Institute , the series is made possible by joint funding from Ascendium , College Futures Foundation , ECMC Foundation , and Imaginable Futures . For more information about the documentary or to inquire about bringing the film to your campus or city, visit: https://raisingupstudentparents.com/ .

About Three Frame Media: Founded by award-winning filmmakers Adam and Jaye Fenderson, Three Frame Media is an independent production company creating content and engaging audiences through film, television, print, and digital platforms.

