The documentary will be among the World's Who's Who, 2021 edition featuring leadership qualities, life challenges, and represent global collaboration during the world crises while highlighting several others who have helped the world in excellence in 2021, a quinquennial edition. Thank you to businesses, CPEs, health workers, service providers and the public.

Once every five years organizations and an engineer, who performed COVID-19 data analysis during the global pandemic National SARS CoV 2 emergency in the documentary is among the World's Who's Who, 2021. Alicia Carroll performed COVID-19 analysis, supply capabilities with cross-references to medical profiles, communicating technical issues and data science. Tech Innovation Global Incorporated will also feature companies, health, global workforce solutions, travel, enviroculture, safety, sustainability and products. Honors also include the British Chamber of Commerce, Global Leaders, CIO Magazine, and in August 2021 AACI advisory board https://www.techinnovationglobalinc.com .

Upcoming launch of global video documentary, Tech Innovation Global Inc.® in collaboration with USFCR, announces a multi-million million funding for companies in technology initiatives during 2021 to 2031 (10 years). Tech Innovation Global Inc.® with Insight Success® proudly supports and invests in corporate visions https://www.corporatevision-news.com/issue-5-2021/. Go to https://techinnovationglobalinc.com/product/request-services/ for past performance to work and advising companies. We are providing services to countries. For more information go to Tech Innovation Global Incorporated, 600 Boulevard Ste 104, Huntsville Alabama 35802.

Legal Statement for Statement of Works, Capability Statements and Contracting : Data that shall not be disclosed, duplicated or used, in whole or in part, for any other purpose as documented and published. If monetary value as such a donation, contract is awarded to an organization or entity as a result of, or in connection with, the submission of Tech Innovation Global Incorporated, USFCR, or data, we reserve the right to 20% service management up to $4 Million for the work including analysis, research and development and recommendations. Upon payment, the requestor shall have the right to duplicate, use or disclose the data to the extent provided by the resulting payment of $4 Million or designation, agreement or contract. All data subject to this restriction is contained on all statement of works and sheets of Tech Innovation Global Incorporated's (proprietary data) websites and online. Companies featured in the publications are the owners of their intellectual property and data.

