New Documentary "Say It Now" Inspires a Global Movement of Gratitude

Walter Green's life's work turns into a cinematic call to action to honor those who have shaped our lives while they're still here.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a time when connection feels fragile and fleeting, Say It Now arrives as a quiet revolution. The new documentary from Walter Green, author and founder of the global Say It Now movement, is an emotional journey that reminds viewers of one simple and life-changing truth: do not wait to acknowledge the people who have shaped your life.

What began as one man's personal mission has grown into a worldwide phenomenon with more than 10 million expressions of gratitude shared across 83 countries. Through intimate interviews and moving stories spanning generations, Say It Now explores the extraordinary power of recognizing those who have made an impact before it is too late.

"So many lives are lived without knowing they matter," says Walter Green, co-founder of Say It Now. "There is no greater gift you can give someone than to let them know specifically how their life has mattered. Gratitude does not just honor others, it transforms us."

The film traces Green's decades-long journey from entrepreneur to mentor and movement builder. It chronicles the ripple effect of his message, from his 50th birthday tribute that sparked the first living eulogies to his travels around the world visiting 44 people who changed his life, capturing each conversation as a celebration of presence, connection, and impact.

"I do not care whether it is a phone call, a text, a letter, or a short video," Green adds. "Just say it now. You have the power to change someone's life and yours as well by letting them know."

Through powerful personal moments and cross-generational dialogue, including appearances from humanitarian leaders such as Craig Kielburger and Dr. Peter Attia, the film highlights how gratitude bridges differences, deepens our shared humanity, and even heals old wounds.

Say It Now is more than a film. It is an invitation. A call for people everywhere to pause, reflect, and reach out to someone who has made a difference in their life.

Now streaming worldwide, Say It Now challenges audiences to act on a simple but profound question: Who do you need to reach out to today?

About Say It Now

Founded by author and philanthropist Walter Green, Say It Now is a global movement dedicated to inspiring people to express gratitude and appreciation to those who have shaped their lives while they are still here. What began as a single act of gratitude has grown into more than 10 million expressions of appreciation across more than 80 countries.

