New Documentary Showcases Stories of People Who Have Built Inspiring Careers via Unconventional Trajectories

Fueled by Oak Foundation and Strada Education Network, "Do It Differently" explores how people are redefining success on their own terms by doing things differently than society prescribes. The film follows three curious and distinctive young people, Christina, Darius, and Lia, as they navigate defining their personal purposes and career aspirations, overcoming various struggles, and the COVID-19 pandemic, interviewing inspiring individuals in the arts, academia, and more along the way.

Christina is one of the first in her family to go to college and that's come with a lot of pressure. The more she learns about herself, the more she realizes she wants a job where she doesn't have to sit at a desk all day and can help make a difference in the world. Darius runs a photography business with his mom and is torn between getting a 9-to-5 job, obtaining a master's degree, or pursuing his own creative journey with photography. Lia has been working with mentoring and advocacy organizations to help students with learning differences like her move from self-doubt to empowerment. She's on the lookout for how she can make the greatest possible impact with her life that she can.

"'Do It Differently' is a film that gets right to the heart of what Roadtrip Nation has always been about," said Mike Marriner, president and co-founder of Roadtrip Nation. "We wanted to return to our roots and show there's no single path to success. Heading off the beaten path often leads to a sense of fulfillment that never would've been discovered otherwise. We want everyone to feel empowered to do things differently, and we're proud to have Oak Foundation and Strada Education Network fueling this initiative."

Along their journey, Christina, Darius, and Lia cross paths with people who've charted out unique and unconventional paths to career and personal fulfillment, like Todd Rose, a Harvard professor and co-founder of Populace, a think tank dedicated to helping people develop their individuality for the benefit of society overall; Jedidiah Jenkins, bestselling author of "To Shake the Sleeping Self: A Journey from Oregon to Patagonia, and a Quest for a Life with No Regret"; sports photographer Atiba Jefferson; wellness educator and author Lalah Delia; and brontë velez, the co-founder and creative director of Lead to Life, as well as many others. Through these stories, Christina, Darius, and Lia learn that everyone learns and succeeds differently, and the only way to find the path that's best for you is to do things differently than you've always heard you should."

"We are thrilled to partner with Roadtrip Nation to support the 'Do It Differently' documentary," said Heather Graham, director of Oak Foundation's learning differences program. "All too often, education systems prioritize standardized skills and knowledge within a narrow vision of success. Our hope for all young people, and especially those with learning differences, who are considering what to do with their lives is that they find unique and creative paths towards personal fulfillment."

"'Do It Differently' shows how you can be empowered to find your path in life through staying curious, asking questions, and learning from diverse individuals along a planned journey," said Tom Dawson, interim president and chief executive officer of Strada Education Network. "Roadtrip Nation allows people the time, space, and experiences when facing some of life's hardest questions about the future and one's purpose: 'what do I want to do, what is my first step, and how do I begin?' We are gratified to have Roadtrip Nation as part of our network, and to support this film."

To learn more about "Do It Differently," visit rtn.is/do-it-differently.

You can also learn more about the series by following @RoadtripNation, @oakfnd, and @stradaeducation on Twitter.

About Roadtrip Nation

Roadtrip Nation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that humanizes career exploration through story and empowers individuals to connect their interests to fulfilling lives and careers. Through its award-winning public television series, New York Times bestselling book "Roadmap," and educational programs and tools that provide visibility and insights into career possibilities and pathways, Roadtrip Nation gives people from all backgrounds the confidence and belief in their ability to persist through challenges and define success for themselves. Roadtrip Nation has been showcased at the United Nations Social Innovation Summit, Clinton Global Initiative, NBC Education Nation, TEDx, Talks at Google, SXSW, and the Harvard Social Enterprise Forum. For more information, visit roadtripnation.com .

About Oak Foundation

Oak Foundation (oakfnd.org) is family-led and reflects the vision and values of its founders. We commit our resources to address issues of global, social and environmental concern, particularly those that have a major impact on the lives of the disadvantaged.

In all its work, Oak pursues rights-based approaches, gender equality and partnership with the organisations we fund. We support civil society as a pillar of democracy and justice and nurture innovation and visionary leadership within it. We value diversity both within Oak and among our partners; we seek to be inclusive, flexible, and engage with different points of view. We believe that the best grant-making reflects both careful due diligence and the willingness to take risks.

About Strada Education Network

Strada Education Network is a new kind of social impact organization dedicated to improving lives by forging clearer and more purposeful pathways between education and employment. Its approach combines innovative research, thought leadership, strategic philanthropy, mission-aligned investments, and a network of affiliate organizations. Together, we work to better serve millions of individuals in the United States seeking to complete postsecondary education and training, gain clear value from those experiences, and build meaningful careers. stradaeducation.org

About KQED

KQED serves the people of Northern California with a public-supported alternative to commercial media. An NPR and PBS affiliate based in San Francisco, KQED is home to one of the most listened-to public radio stations in the nation, one of the highest-rated public television services and an award-winning education program helping students and educators thrive in 21st-century classrooms. A trusted news source and leader and innovator in interactive technology, KQED takes people of all ages on journeys of exploration — exposing them to new people, places and ideas. www.kqed.org

About APT

American Public Television (APT) is the leading syndicator of high-quality, top-rated programming to the nation's public television stations. For more than 10 years, APT has annually distributed one-third or more of the top 100 highest-rated public television titles in the U.S. Founded in 1961, among its 250 new program titles per year, APT programs include prominent documentaries, performance, news and current affairs programs, dramas, how-to programs, children's series and classic movies. "America's Test Kitchen From Cook's Illustrated," "Cook's Country," "AfroPoP," "Rick Steves' Europe," "Chris Kimball's Milk Street Television," "Front and Center," "Doc Martin," "Nightly Business Report," "Midsomer Murders," "A Place to Call Home," "Lidia's Kitchen," "Globe Trekker," "New Orleans Cooking with Kevin Belton," "Simply Ming," and "P. Allen Smith's Garden Home" are a sampling of APT's programs, considered some of the most popular on public television APT licenses programs internationally through its APT Worldwide service. Entering its 13th year, Create®TV — featuring the best of public television's lifestyle programming — is distributed by American Public Television. APT also distributes WORLDTM, public television's premier news, science and documentary channel. To find out more about APT's programs and services, visit APTonline.org.

SOURCE Roadtrip Nation