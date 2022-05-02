New Documentary 'THE HOMESCHOOL AWAKENING' From Kirk Cameron Reveals Importance of Parental Leadership in Education

"The pandemic made parents grossly aware of what public schools are teaching our kids," said Cameron. "It's up to us, the parents, to cultivate the hearts, souls and minds of our children, and today's public-school systems are not working for us, they are actively working against us. Public education has become Public Enemy No. 1."

Families across the nation are experiencing the homeschool awakening, taking advantage of the freedom and opportunities to learn with the world as their classroom. Join award-winning actor, Kirk Cameron, as he dives into the adventures of dynamic American families on a mission to put fun and faith back into learning. The Homeschool Awakening follows the homeschooling journeys of different families, explores the ins, outs, and honest answers to homeschooling's most frequently asked questions.

Tickets for KIRK CAMERON PRESENTS: THE HOMESCHOOL AWAKENING can be purchased online here and at participating theater box offices. A complete list of theaters can be found here .

