New Documentary Warns American Church of Complacency/Complicitness on Par with 1930's Pre-Holocaust German Church

'Letter to the American Church' Issues Urgent Call to the Church to Counter Cultural Challenges from New York Times Bestselling Author Eric Metaxas, Turning Point's Charlie Kirk plus Others

Premieres Thursday, February 8 on EpochTV

WASHINGTON, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's American Church faces a crucial decision: the choice to silently abandon its mission of proclaiming liberty or to stand up to the forces of evil that are slowly enslaving our culture. In the 1930s, the German Church watched as a diabolical regime destroyed the soul of its country. Their choice was silence. The new documentary adaptation of Eric Metaxas' best-selling book, Letter To The American Church , reveals the attempted Marxist takeover of the American Church putting millions in peril and argues that the Church's decision to stay out of politics undermines its power to transform every sphere of human existence. American Letter Productions and Turning Point USA are set to release the film, based on the same name as the book, on EpochTV Thursday, February 8 accompanied by a national church tour.

LETTER TO THE AMERICAN CHURCH lays out the parallels between early 1930's Nazi Germany and other totalitarian regimes, including Mao, Stalin and what is happening in America today and how the Church has been silent in the face of this evil. Because of America's influence, the Church has received a calling to defend the voiceless and speak against the powers that silence the cry for freedom. The film argues that the Church's decision to stay out of politics undermines the very message of the gospel and its power to transform every sphere of human existence.

Join Metaxas and several leading conservative voices of today, including Charlie Kirk, Dr. James Lindsay, Pastor Rob McCoy, Seth Gruber, Pastor David Engelhardt, Victor Marx, Eileen Marx and Pastor John K. Amanchukwu Sr., as they explain how cultural Marxism has taken over America, including the Church. The film is a wake-up call and summons the church to stand up, speak out and battle against the evil that they are seeing manifest in our country.

"The timeliness of this film is so important, and I am convinced the American Church is at an impossibly—and almost unbearably—important inflection point," says Metaxas.

LETTER TO THE AMERICAN CHURCH will inspire Christians to step into the calling God has placed on their lives at this pivotal yet familiar point in history. With compelling logic and historical support, the film examines where the Church has been and where it is headed.

"We are only 75-80 years removed from three separate regimes that killed 60-70 million people intentionally," says Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk. "The church is weakening which is why Marxism is ascending in America today."

About Eric Metaxas

Eric Metaxas is the #1 New York Times Bestselling author of Bonhoeffer, and many other books, including Is Atheism Dead?, Martin Luther, Amazing Grace, and Letter to the American Church. He has written more than thirty children's books, including the bestsellers Squanto and the Miracle of Thanksgiving and It's Time to Sleep, My Love, illustrated by Nancy Tillman. His books have been translated into more than twenty-five languages. He is the host of Socrates in the City, and the nationally syndicated Eric Metaxas Radio Show — "The Show about Everything!" — which also airs as a weekly television program on TBN. Metaxas has conducted interviews with an eclectic mix of guests including film director Ron Howard, Mel Gibson, and Morgan Freeman, as well as such figures as Peter Thiel. His writing has appeared in the New York Times, The New Yorker, The Atlantic, and many other publications.

About Metaxas Media & American Letter Productions

Metaxas Media is a visionary media company founded by Eric Metaxas, dedicated to crafting compelling film, television, and original content. American Letter Productions falls under Metaxas Media as the film division. The companies are guided by the three pillars of truth, humor, and hope, our mission is to create inspiring and thought-provoking narratives that resonate with audiences. Through a commitment to authenticity and storytelling excellence, Metaxas Media aims to uplift, entertain, and contribute positively to the cultural landscape.

About Turning Point USA

Turning Point USA is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded in 2012 by Charlie Kirk who was only 19 at the time. The organization's mission is to identify, educate, train, and organize students to promote the principles of freedom, free markets, and limited government. Since its founding, Turning Point USA has embarked on a mission to build the most organized, active, and powerful conservative grassroots activist network on college campuses across the country. With a presence on over 3,000 college and high school campuses across the country, Turning Point USA is the largest and fastest-growing youth organization in America.

