New Docuseries about Tim & Katherine Ballard - UNFOUNDED: The TRUTH about the BALLARD case -- Released by Veteran Podcaster Troy Ables

Features Ballard Interviews, Evidence and Encourages Donations to Ballard Family Legal Defense Fund

HANFORD, Calif., Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran podcaster Troy Ables has released the first episode of a brand new multi-episode docuseries about the allegations made against Tim and Katherine Ballard: UNFOUNDED – The TRUTH about the BALLARD case. Featuring new interviews with the Ballards and evidence that the legal cases against them are "a shakedown" and a "sad and troubling attack," UNFOUNDED encourages viewers to donate to a new Ballard Family Legal Defense Fund.

"The Ballards have been victimized by a rush to judgement that trampled any presumption of innocence and cancelled the good work they were doing to protect women and children from sex trafficking," said Troy Ables, the veteran podcaster who produced UNFOUNDED. "It is clear there is much more to the story about the allegations against Tim and Katherine Ballard and I created UNFOUNDED to bring some of those details to light and portray the impact on the Ballards and their work."

Featuring new interviews with Tim & Katherine Ballard and evidence that the legal cases against them are "a shakedown" Post this

An activist, speaker, and author who founded the anti-sex trafficking organization Operation Underground Railroad (OUR), Tim Ballard's work was the basis for one of the most successful independent films in history, Sound of Freedom.

"We've been traumatized and our work damaged by these false allegations," said Tim Ballard. "We decided to participate in UNFOUNDED to speak out about how this betrayal by people we considered friends and colleagues has impacted us and our work to combat trafficking, and share some evidence that shows their claims are baseless."

Troy Ables, the producer of UNFOUNDED, is the visionary voice behind 'The Last Dispensation,' a dynamic platform that has been captivating audiences since January 2019. Broadcasting across popular outlets like Spotify, iHeartRadio, and currently Spreaker, Troy delves into the intricate worlds of history, science, and theology, all through the enlightening lens of LDS church teachings.

To create UNFOUNDED, Ables collaborated with independent filmmaker Alexis Coindreau, who provided editing and cinematography services.

UNFOUNDED includes information allowing supporters of the Ballards to donate to a new Ballard Family Legal Defense Fund. Based on the GiveSendGo platform, donations to the Ballard Family Legal Defense Fund will be used exclusively to cover the legal fees for the Ballards' defense.

"By donating to the Ballard Family Defense Fund, you're not just supporting a family in need; you're taking a stand against injustice," states the donation page. "Your generosity will provide the Ballards with the means to defend their cause and protect their family. Together, we can ensure that this injustice does not derail their lifelong commitment to rescuing the most vulnerable among us."

CONTACT: Chad Kolton, chad@blueprintcomms.com

SOURCE The Last Dispensation Podcast