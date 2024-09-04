NEW DOCUSERIES UNCOVERS THE UNTOLD STORY OF THE 2016 ELECTION

"2016: The Election That Changed America" Features Exclusive Interviews with President Donald Trump, James Carville, Senior Campaign Advisors, Key Media Figures, and More

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new docuseries, "2016: The Election That Changed America," is set to unveil the untold stories and behind-the-scenes moments of the 2016 U.S. presidential election. This four-part series features exclusive interviews with President Donald Trump, James Carville, senior advisors from all major campaigns, key members of the media, and other insiders, offering an unfiltered look at a pivotal moment in American history.

The docuseries officially releases later this month.

"2016" takes viewers behind closed doors, providing perspectives from both sides of the aisle that have never been publicly shared. With unprecedented access to campaign strategists, media figures, and decision-makers, this series delves into the dynamics, strategies, and controversies that shaped the 2016 election.

No other documentary has ever had this level of official access. This is the definitive story of the 2016 election a must-watch for anyone who wants to understand what really happened.

The series includes exclusive new insights from a wide range of high-profile figures offering a fresh understanding of the events that led to one of the most consequential elections in American history. Interviews include:

Donald Trump 45th President of the United States

James Carville Democratic Strategist

Amanda Renteria Political Director; Hillary Clinton for President

Kellyanne Conway Campaign Manager; Donald Trump for President

Tulsi Gabbard Vice Chair of the Democratic National Committee

Lara Trump Co-Chair of the Republican National Committee

Julie Pace Executive Editor; The Associated Press

Marco Rubio United States Senator

Lindsey Graham United States Senator

Jared Kushner Senior Advisor; Donald Trump for President



Plus many more key members of the media & advisors from all campaigns.

