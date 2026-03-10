New DOE-Funded Study From Mitra EV Finds Small Fleets May Deliver Outsized Emissions Gains

Research shows awareness — not ideology — is the primary barrier to EV adoption among small business fleets

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As states, utilities, and companies evaluate how to accelerate fleet electrification amid tighter budgets and shifting federal priorities, new national research suggests that small and mid-sized business fleets may offer one of the fastest paths to scalable emissions reductions.

Mitra EV today released Small Fleets, Big Impact: A National Study of EV Adoption, the first large-scale comparative analysis focused specifically on small- and medium-sized business (SMB) fleets. Funded in part by a grant from the U.S. Department of Energy and conducted in partnership with Clean Cities and Communities coalitions in California, Colorado, Georgia, and Ohio, the study reflects cross-regional insights from over 300 survey responses and in-depth interviews with fleet operators across these diverse markets.

While large, high-profile truck programs often receive significant public attention and funding, SMBs represent 99% of U.S. fleet operators and operate vehicles that are already well suited for electrification, particularly commercial pickups and vans used in predictable, local routes.

The study highlights three key findings:

Adoption is bipartisan. When fleet operators understand the economics, conservatives and liberals adopt at similar rates. The divide is familiarity, not ideology.

When fleet operators understand the economics, conservatives and liberals adopt at similar rates. The divide is familiarity, not ideology. Awareness is the primary barrier. Only 26% of SMB fleet managers feel knowledgeable about EVs, even though many commercial pickups and vans are already cost-competitive on a total cost of ownership basis.

Only 26% of SMB fleet managers feel knowledgeable about EVs, even though many commercial pickups and vans are already cost-competitive on a total cost of ownership basis. Adoption snowballs. Once fleets deploy their first EVs, they are highly likely to add more—often attracting private charging investment along the way.

"The evidence is clear: small leads to greater impact," said James Tong, co-founder and chief strategy officer of Mitra EV. "Pickups and vans are market-ready, charging is straightforward, and most fleets operate at this scale. Start here, and electrification moves faster."

The research recommends prioritizing electric pickups and vans as gateway vehicles, seeding markets with faster initial deployments to build adoption momentum, and investing in shared charging hubs designed specifically for commercial use, especially in space-constrained or underserved communities.

"These findings extend beyond small business fleets," said Cynthia Maves, Board Vice President, Clean Fuels Ohio. "They offer practical guidance for policymakers, utilities, and market participants seeking to accelerate electrification in a cost-effective way. By focusing on segments that can deploy quickly and reliably, programs can deliver measurable impact while building long-term momentum."

The full white paper is available at www.mitra-ev.com/insights.

About Mitra EV

Mitra EV is a Los Angeles–based developer of shared-use charging infrastructure and integrated fleet electrification solutions designed specifically for small and mid-sized businesses. By simplifying access to vehicles, charging, and operational support, Mitra helps fleets reduce costs, lower emissions, and electrify with confidence.

In February 2026, Mitra EV announced a $27 million capital raise to scale its capital-efficient fleet electrification platform. More information is available here.

