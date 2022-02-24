New DOG-6 Oscillation Flow Meter from KOBOLD: Ideal for Both Dry and Moist Gases

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision gas measurement is essential for applications found in biogas plants, sewage treatment plants, and in applications utilizing hydrogen. For decades, KOBOLD has been designing and manufacturing a wide range of industrial instrumentation that delivers both ideal solutions and customer satisfaction. Our unique oscillation flow meter technology offers an ideal and more economical solution than other principles of measurement for certain applications and has now been expanded to a new DOG-6 model that opens the door to an even wider range of applications, especially for wet gases.

KOBOLD Oscillation Flow Meters - A Completely Unique Flow Technology New KOBOLD DOG-6 Oscillation Flow Meter

The DOG line is ideal for a wide variety of uses

While the popular DOG-4 is suitable for use with dry gases, the new DOG-6 oscillation flow meter can accurately measure both dry and wet gases. A special design alteration on the new DOG-6 offers clear advantages for use with damp media as it offers natural, gravity induced condensate drainage. The DOG-6 also offers an optional shut-off valve, calibration software, and a flow computer. It can also be custom made to user specifications, opening the door even wider to fields of application.

How does the unique oscillation technology work?

During the flow through the flow body, part of the media is routed through a bypass into a flow oscillator, which is the element where measurement occurs. Here, the media flows through a chamber with two flow channels, and a bluff body in the flow stream directs the flow to either the left or the right. A channel on the side of the bluff body connects both sides and the flow creates a positive pressure on one side and a negative on the other and this difference in pressure redirects the flow to the other side. The flow begins to oscillate, and the rate of oscillation is used to compute the flow measurement.

Where does the new DOG-6 excel over other solutions?

The DOG-6 is designed for heavy-duty industrial applications and operates without any moving parts which delivers low maintenance and a long service life. The sensor is built to withstand aggressive media, moisture, and dirt particles. Biogas produced by fermentation is an ideal candidate for the DOG-6 as it also is resistant to sulfur. It also works at extremely low operating pressures and has a low pressure drop. It is also well suited for compressed air, natural gas, nitrogen, carbon dioxide, oxygen, propane, argon, and other medical or technical gases.

Advantages of the New DOG-6

The DOG-6 is available in a wide variety of measuring ranges and fittings. It offers exceptional accuracy, long-term stability, and ATEX/IECE approvals. If necessary, the sensor can be replaced on site without process interruption with the optional shut-off valves and recalibration is not needed.

The DOG-6 is not affected by pressure or temperature changes and individual evaluations are made possible by the flow computer. In addition to continuous and cumulative flow rates, temperature and pressure can be evaluated by separate inputs. Data storage and communication can be implemented by numerous output options.

The many unique design advantages and low cost of the DOG-6 bring it to the forefront as the solution for a wide variety of current applications and for future energy applications using biogas and hydrogen.

