New Dojo Intelligent IoT Vulnerability Scanner App Provides Consumers With Deep Insight Into The Cybersecurity Risks In Their Smart Homes

"Today's launch of the Dojo Intelligent IoT Vulnerability Scanner makes enterprise-grade cybersecurity accessible to everyone, everywhere. Consumers can now scan their Smart Home for vulnerabilities and access real-time threat intelligence gathered about globally known vulnerabilities for each of their devices all in one place in a single app," said Yossi Atias, GM, IoT Security at BullGuard. "Our new Intelligent Scanner app offers consumers a free and easy-to-use way to see all of the connected devices on their home network – along with those devices that are at the greatest security risk – so consumers can take action to protect their Smart Home from cybersecurity breaches."

How the Dojo Intelligent IoT Vulnerability Scanner app works.

Automatic Device Discovery: The Dojo Intelligent Scanner (DIS) app scans the user's home Wi-Fi network without having to install any software or connect any devices to their router, and uses combination of both local and cloud-based intelligent detection engines for fast and accurate device discovery. The app provides the user with full visibility of their home network by identifying all connected devices on their network and provides the user with a comprehensive view of his/her Wi-Fi network and all its connected devices.

Network Security Score: The DIS utilizes Dojo by BullGuard cloud based security risk assessment platform to analyze vulnerabilities at the device level, and following each full network scan, displays the vulnerabilities and an overall score (10 being the best and one being the worst).

Consumers who already own a Dojo by BullGuard smart home cybersecurity device benefit further by having the vulnerability scan run automatically in the Dojo app instead of repeatedly having to manually run the cybersecurity assessment. They also receive real-time risk security alerts about vulnerable devices on their Wi-Fi network in a simplified manner from Dojo's friendly chatbot via in-app notifications. The award-winning Dojo sleekly designed "pebble" is free to move about the home while its dock remains connected to the home's Wi-Fi router. Dojo by BullGuard is the only integrated smart home security solution that seamlessly protects the privacy and security of a consumer's data, devices, home and family by monitoring the home network 24/7 against cyber threats. Dojo discovers devices connected to the home network -- from baby monitors and alarm systems to thermostats and more. At the heart of Dojo is a cybersecurity engine powered by highly sophisticated artificial intelligence and machine learning technology. It's also the only smart home security solution that enables consumers to use smart devices from a wide range of manufacturers without compromising their privacy or security. The Dojo device is currently on sale for $129 (MSRP $199) at Amazon and BestBuy.com.

IoT smart home devices constitute a highly profitable market. According to research firm IDC, consumer IoT spending is set to reach $62 billion in 2018, making it the fourth largest industry segment. An estimated 80 percent of IoT devices have numerous security flaws, creating a tremendously vulnerable IoT landscape. Many IoT devices are not designed with security in mind or built-in, and as a result many IoT devices have considerable security risks – both physical and digital – and also suffer from big privacy issues.

BullGuard is a market leader in consumer cybersecurity. We make it simple to protect everything in your digital life – from your data, to your identity and your smart home. The BullGuard product portfolio extends to PCs, tablets and smartphone protection, and includes internet security, comprehensive mobile security, 24/7 identity protection and social media protection. BullGuard released the world's first IoT vulnerability scanner and leads the consumer cybersecurity industry in providing continuous innovation.

Dojo by BullGuard is an award-winning intelligent cyber defense system and service that provides the highest level of protection to consumers across all of their connected devices and smart homes. Dojo is the cornerstone of a smart home, ensuring a connected world where every consumer in every home, is smart, safe and protected.

Privately held, BullGuard is based in Bucharest, London, Silicon Valley and Herzliya, Israel. Follow us on Twitter @BullGuard and @DojoSafe, like us on Facebook at BullGuard and Dojo or learn more at https://www.bullguard.com.

