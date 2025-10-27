New Dokkio ChatPlus seamlessly extends AI chat to private content

Chrome extension makes it easy to use AI chat for personal or team content.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dokkio, a leading provider of AI-driven office tools, today announced Dokkio Sidebar 5, the first browser extension that seamlessly extends AI chat to personal or business content. Users can prompt their favorite AI chatbot, as usual, and, when relevant, receive responses based on their own content. Familiar AI-chat capabilities – such as searching for information, summarizing, or generating emails or reports – now are available for user information, without explicitly uploading files or doing complicated setup.

"Personal and company content is the Achilles' heel of current AI chat" said Jim Groff, Dokkio's CEO. "Many users expect chatbots like ChatGPT to know all about their private content, just as they appear to know all about the information on the internet. But in fact, without help, chatbots are ignorant of private content, and especially its context – such as the relevant projects or customers. Dokkio ChatPlus closes that gap.

Supports "Big Three" Chatbots

ChatPlus works with the three leading AI chat products - ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini, and with the Chrome and Edge browsers. The user can keep using the chatbot they already know, and Dokkio enhances it. Team members can choose use different chatbots for different tasks, and ChatPlus extends them all with the same shared context – such as the project structure or customer relationships – while keeping each user's own content private to that user.

Demo at TechCrunch Disrupt 2025

Dokkio is demonstrating Dokkio ChatPlus for the first time at TechCrunch Disrupt 2025 in San Francisco this week. It will be generally available at www.dokkio.com, or for installation from the Chrome web store, in November. Dokkio is free for users with up to 3 content sources, and $12 per user per month for larger accounts.

About Dokkio

Dokkio provides AI-powered tools that help knowledge workers and their teams to find, organize, and understand their content, wherever it lives. Dokkio AI automatically tags content to match the way users work – by project, by topic, or by customer, for example – to give it context. Individuals use Dokkio to organize their personal content, and teams use it to organize, understand, and collaborate on shared content.

