New Dominican Embassy in Abu Dhabi Is Country's First Mission to the Middle East as Number of Dominican Economic Citizens in UAE Grows

Special guests joined the inauguration of the new Dominican Embassy, showing support for the small Caribbean island. His Excellency Hubert John Charles was appointed as the Ambassador of Dominica to the UAE. Prior to this, H.E. Ambassador Charles served as the Dominican Ambassador to the US and as the Permanent Representative of Dominica at the Organisation of American States.

"Thanks to the Citizenship by Investment Programme, Dominica already has a small but dynamic population, resident in the UAE and contributing to the dynamism of its service sector and to sustainable development at home," said Premier Skerrit. He added that the new Dominican Embassy in Abu Dhabi will serve as "A crucial link between what is in effect the Dominican diaspora here in the UAE and the homeland."

Investors' trust in both Dominica and its reputable CBI Programme remains unwavering. Dominica grants successful CBI applicants valuable citizenship benefits like family security, visa-free and visa-on-arrival travel to 140 destinations and growing business opportunities. Middle Eastern families and single individuals can obtain Dominican citizenship upon making an investment into the island's economy, but only if they pass all the due diligence checks. Applicants can choose from either making a minimum US$100,000 contribution to the Economic Diversification Fund or an investment worth at least US$200,000 in pre-approved real estate, comprising a selection of luxury resorts.

With a growing number of economic citizens from the UAE, the Dominican government comes to assist its new citizens. The Dominican Embassy in Abu Dhabi will provide consular services to Dominican nationals, issuance of documentation, emergency notices, tourism advice and other services. For further information, please visit www.dominicaembassyuae.com.

