New Dominion Energy Virginia Program Provides Easier Access to Electric Vehicle Charging for Homes

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy Virginia today announced the launch of the Residential Charger Program, a new turnkey solution for customers interested in a Level 2 home charging system for their electric vehicle (EV).

The program reduces upfront costs by allowing participating customers to pay for charging equipment and installation over time on their monthly bills. It also reduces barriers to installation by offering turnkey implementation services from certified and licensed electricians. Income-qualifying customers can receive a charging system and installation at no cost.

"This program eliminates a significant barrier to EV ownership by simplifying the process to purchase and install a home charger," said Nathan Frost, General Manager of New Business & Customer Solutions for Dominion Energy. "We are excited to help empower our customers to reduce their fuel costs and their emissions at the same time."

Dominion Energy Virginia's Residential Charger Program can be accessed at www.dominionenergy.com/virginia/save-energy/electric-vehicles/residential-charger-program. After completing a pre-qualification form, customers are connected to an advisor who collects more details on the home's specifications and the customer's charging needs to determine program eligibility. Qualified customers then receive a detailed proposal from a certified electrician. Once accepted, an installation date is set, with the final package receiving ongoing support from Dominion Energy Virginia and backed by a five-year warranty.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, there are currently nearly 80,000 EVs on the road in Virginia. That number is growing rapidly. Dominion Energy has many resources in place to support EV drivers including interactive tools and calculators, incentives for off-peak charging, EV charger rewards and more. For more information on how Dominion Energy is making EV charging easier and more affordable, visit www.dominionenergy.com/EV.

View the Spanish version of this press release.

About Dominion Energy

More than 4.5 million customers in 13 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to providing reliable, affordable, and increasingly clean energy every day and to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

SOURCE Dominion Energy