New Donan App Speeds Up Engineering Input for Roofing Claims

Donan On Demand Streamlines Hail and Wind Roof Damage Assessments

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new method for assessing asphalt shingle roofs will speed up the insurance claims process without sacrificing licensed engineering expertise.

Announcing Donan on Demand

Donan Engineering, which is part of Alpine Intel and leverages technology and decades of experience to provide scientific insight into property losses nationwide, has released the mobile application Donan On Demand. The app guides adjusters, or their preferred delegates, through a compliance-driven field inspection protocol based on engineering best practices. Focusing exclusively on hail and wind damage to roofs, the app enables insurance carriers to receive comprehensive, engineer-stamped reports that verify cause of loss without the time and expense of an on-site assessment.

"Policyholders expect hail and wind claims to be resolved quickly and efficiently, placing added pressure on carriers to deliver timely, informed outcomes," said Alpine Intel Chief Revenue Officer Reza Nikrooz. "Donan On Demand gives adjusters a streamlined way to obtain comprehensive professional engineering reports in an average of three business days—80% faster than traditional on-site methods—so they have the critical information needed to make confident claim decisions."

The app is designed to evaluate residential properties that are fewer than 5,000 square feet and have asphalt shingles included in claims for damage reportedly caused by wind, hail, or both. The straightforward interface walks the user through a structured inspection to thoroughly and consistently document roof conditions. This eliminates missing documentation or the need for return trips that can slow down the claim process. Plus, multiple roof inspections can be completed within the same day, further increasing time and cost savings.

After the data is submitted through the app, Donan's licensed professional engineers review it. They deliver reports with science-backed conclusions within an average of three business days, compared to the typical 15 days for an on-site assessment. This enables insurance adjusters to close claims faster and can enhance the customer experience.

"Policyholders and carriers alike benefit from the decreased cycle time, but the key is that neither is losing an engineer's expertise," Alpine Intel Executive Vice President of Innovation Chris Scallion said. "Claim decisions can still be made from fact-based determinations, but adjusters aren't waiting the two weeks for site study coordination and report preparation."

Complex cases that may require additional scrutiny follow an escalation process to a local Donan licensed field engineer who will conduct an on-site inspection to provide clients with the answers they need.

Donan On Demand is free to download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

About Donan Engineering

Donan Engineering's licensed forensic engineers are equipped to answer complex and challenging questions about property damage and make it simple. Our nationwide team is prepared to objectively investigate a variety of properties, whether residential or commercial, new construction or historic. Donan, a part of Alpine Intel's suite of services, delivers actionable intelligence and conclusive insights detailing the cause of loss for any property concern or scope of damage.

Contact:

Katie Roudabush

Chief Marketing Officer, Alpine Intel

[email protected]

704-235-3043

SOURCE Alpine Intel