New Door Ventures Selects Omar Butler as New CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors for New Door Ventures, a Bay Area youth development nonprofit, unanimously approved Omar Butler as the organization's next chief executive officer, effective Nov. 18. Butler currently serves as the Bay Area Regional Executive Director for College Track and will succeed Tess Reynolds, who held the position for 16 years.

"I'm so excited to pass on the New Door leadership baton to Omar," Reynolds said. "He brings a depth of understanding of youth and our communities' needs and embodies New Door's values of relationships, inclusion, equity and social justice. He will continue to evolve and strengthen the important work New Door is doing."

In his role at College Track – the nationally-renowned college readiness organization for at-risk youth founded by Carlos Watson and Laurene Powell Jobs – Butler led programmatic, operational and fundraising efforts across Oakland, San Francisco, East Palo Alto, and Sacramento. He is an American Express Leadership Fellow at the Campaign for Black Male Achievement, has been recognized as the KQED Local Hero, and earned the State Farm Community Achievement Award.

"Becoming the CEO of New Door Ventures is an opportunity of a lifetime," Butler said. "New Door believes that 'One Job Can Change Everything,' and that has certainly been my experience. My first job through the San Francisco Mayor's Summer Youth Employment Program gave me a sense of hope and possibility for a promising future, activating the dreams and passions that continue to fuel my journey every day. My journey has now come full circle, as the opportunity to join New Door as the next CEO can be traced back to those opportunities I had as a young person growing up in public housing in San Francisco. I look forward to working with New Door's staff, a group of passionate, committed, and talented professionals, to advance the mission of connecting disconnected youth with educational and employment opportunities that will put them on a path to social and economic mobility."

ABOUT NEW DOOR VENTURES: New Door's solution to disrupting youth disconnection is to provide meaningful, paid jobs coupled with intensive case management, skill-building workshops, and educational supports. Interns work part-time at one of 100+ job site partners, including two organization-run social enterprises, Ashbury Images and Pedal Revolution. 93 percent of program participants are employed, in school, or both at program exit.

