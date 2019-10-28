New Drivers in NY Can Soon Get Their Pre-Licensing Course Completed Online

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Defensive Driving by IMPROV just announced that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed into law Senate Bill 3965-A. This bill, unanimously passed by the Legislature, will create a pilot program to allow the online administration of the 5-hour pre-licensing course and review of its effectiveness, which previously was required to be administered in person only. This program would build upon the success of the online defensive driving course and would provide new drivers with the convenience of completing the pre-licensing course online.

Governor Cuomo has instructed the Department of Motor Vehicles to promulgate rules and regulations to ensure the goals of the 5-hour pre-licensing course are upheld in the online environment. National Point and Insurance Reduction Course, Inc. ("NPIRC") was one of the first providers approved by the state to offer an online Insurance discount defensive driving course that offers a convenient way for New Yorkers to save money on their auto insurance. NPIRC is planning to seek DMV approval to offer the online 5-hour pre-licensing course, under our new brand, Good Driving Karma, by IMPROV.

Established in 1997, National Point and Insurance Reduction Course, Inc. is a leading provider of defensive driving courses under the brand of Defensive Driving by IMPROV™ and Driver License Direct by IMPROV. Using our unique edutainment approach, we deliver courses that are fun engaging and effective. Four independent studies have shown that our courses are effective in reducing moving violations and/or vehicle crushes.

Automobile crashes are the leading cause of death and injury of teens in America and have reached epidemic proportions. Given these astonishing facts, Driver License Direct by IMPROV hopes to contribute to positive change with its distinctive pre-licensing course. Gary Alexander, the Company's President and CEO says, "Other than just helping new drivers meet their driver permit requirements, we are confident that our humor-based approach to learning will be effective in reducing the amount of teen crashes. Nearly 500,000 New Yorkers have already completed our defensive driving courses to take advantage of the insurance and point reduction incentive offered by the state and now we look forward to expanding this offering to new drivers."

Find out more about the company or the products offered, please visit www.myimprov.com.

