New Drug Delivery Systems Market size to grow by USD 77.29 billion from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases- Technavio

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global new drug delivery systems market size is estimated to grow by USD 77.29 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.08% during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the growth in the biologics market, and digitalization in the healthcare system will drive the market, although challenges such as stringent regulations may hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global New Drug Delivery Systems Market 2022-2026

New Drug Delivery Systems Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

A major factor driving growth in the new drug delivery systems market is the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

Since various biophysiological factors limit the efficacy of targeted therapy for chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, atherosclerosis, myocardial ischemia, asthma, pulmonary tuberculosis, Parkinson's disease, and Alzheimer's disease, many new drug delivery systems witness high demand to enhance drug efficacy.

For instance, non-long-acting drug delivery systems (LADDS) treat chronic diseases, which deliver the drug molecules into target tissues either through systemic circulation or localized injections.

Hence, the rising prevalence of diseases and increasing demand for an effective delivery system will boost market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The rising demand for various technologically advanced drug delivery systems with the increase in new diseases and efficient drug therapy is another factor supporting the new drug delivery systems market growth.

For example, nanochannel delivery system (nDS), a Bluetooth-enabled drug delivery technology, can be remotely controlled to administer the long-term delivery of drugs.

Such new technologies can help maintain the appropriate drug concentration in the circulatory system and reduce treatment-monitoring clinical visits and follow-ups with healthcare providers.

Thus, innovative drug delivery systems are estimated to drive the market growth.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Stringent regulations will be a primary challenge for the new drug delivery systems market during the forecast period.

Regulatory authorities carefully study and evaluate drug-related data in terms of safety, efficacy, pharmacological data, pharmacodynamic effects, and drug interactions before approval.

Thus, a drug that fails in any of these criteria is likely to receive a complete response letter (CRL) or may face complete rejection from regulatory agencies.

On receiving a CRL, a drug applicant is required to furnish additional data about the drug, which, in turn, may require additional clinical trials and increase the R&D expenditure of the drug.

Hence, stringent regulations may hinder the market growth of the new drug delivery systems market during the forecast period.

New Drug Delivery Systems Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the route of administration (oral drug delivery systems, injectable drug delivery systems, pulmonary drug delivery systems, transdermal drug delivery systems, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the oral drug delivery systems segment will be significant for the growth of the new drug delivery systems during the forecast period. The oral route is the most common route for drug administration in the pharmaceutical industry because of its advantages, including a well-established delivery system, patient-friendly, convenient, cost-effective, and noninvasiveness. Therefore, the growth of the oral drug delivery systems segment impacts the growth of the new drug delivery system market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global new drug delivery systems market.

North America is estimated to account for 41% of the global new rug delivery system market growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for new drug delivery systems in the region. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growth can be attributed to factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the presence of big pharmaceutical and biotechnical vendors, and high investment in the R&D of new drugs.

What are the key data covered in this New Drug Delivery Systems Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the new drug delivery systems market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the new drug delivery systems market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the new drug delivery systems market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of new drug delivery systems market vendors

New Drug Delivery Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.08% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 77.29 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 5.35 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Gerresheimer AG, Gilead Sciences Inc., Kindeva Drug Delivery L.P., Medtronic Plc, Merck KGaA, Nemera, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., Ypsomed Holding AG, and Antares Pharma Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Route of Administration

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Route of Administration

5.3 Oral Drug Delivery Systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Injectable Drug Delivery Systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Route of Administration

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Baxter International Inc.

10.4 Becton Dickinson and Co.

Exhibit 102: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 103: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 104: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

10.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

10.6 Gerresheimer AG

10.7 Kindeva Drug Delivery L.P.

10.8 Medtronic Plc

10.9 Nemera

10.10 Pfizer Inc.

10.11 West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

10.12 Ypsomed Holding AG

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

