New Dry Mouth Product Hits the Market; Enjoy a Cannabis High Without the Dry

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaping, smoking, or eating an edible can be an incredible experience, but the after-effect of cottonmouth, not so much. That's why Courtney Gilbert created corKaya - "highly highdrating" mints designed to alleviate dry mouth and keep the enjoyment going. They were designed for those consuming cannabis, however they can also be used by anyone experiencing dry mouth due to medication side effects or medical conditions that cause dry mouth as these mints contain no THC or CBD. For those who are using cannabis in any form, cottonmouth occurs when the actives in THC or CBD meet your endocannabinoid systems. But luckily, corKaya mints will soothe, chill, and moisturize your mouth.

corKaya Highly Highdrating Mints come individually wrapped, 10 to a pack. corKaya Highly Highdrating Mints help you combat dry mouth.

Made with xylitol, a naturally occurring substance found in many fruits and vegetables, xylitol signals the body to produce saliva. This solution to cottonmouth also has a minty taste that makes solving dry mouth even more enjoyable. corKaya mints are sugar-free, vegan, gluten-free and made in the U.S.

Currently available online at corkaya.com , corKaya mints will also soon be carried by larger distributors and individual cannabis dispensaries. Mints come in convenient bags of 10 for $4.20, all individually wrapped, so it's easy to share mints with friends and solve their cottonmouth issues as well. Other tips for combating dry mouth include staying hydrated, adding a humidifier to your home, and keeping an eye on your caffeine intake as it can lead to dehydration.

The name of the company is derived from Courtney's name blended with the word "kaya" - a slang term for marijuana that's closely associated with Bob Marley. A portion of the profits are dedicated to NAMI (The National Alliance on Mental Illness). According to Gilbert, "Cannabis has helped me and so many others struggling with mental health; it's time we destigmatize both and we are proud to do our part."

