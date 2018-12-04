New DTG and Wide Format Printer Ink Released | DIS150 for Epson Print Heads

HEMET, Calif., Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Digital Ink Sciences announced their newest ink formulation for direct to garment (dtg) printers and wide format textile printers. DIS-150 is a breakthrough mid-viscosity ink formulation designed specifically for DX5 and DX7 Epson print heads.

The company focuses on solving the most common and most costly problems of the printing business. That means developing inks which print the best colors, have the lowest maintenance and the shortest cure times of any aqueous textile ink.

DIS-150 is a breakthrough mid-viscosity ink formulation designed specifically for DX5 and DX7 Epson print heads.

Grant French, Business Development Manager for Digital Ink Sciences, said: "The DIS150 ink set is surpassing our highest expectations. We're getting better colors, deeper blacks, and the custom ink formulation is reducing maintenance on the print heads."

Current Models Supported with DIS150:

Epson DX5

Epson DX7

** Note: ask about DIS250 series for Ricoh and Kyocera heads.

The DIS-150 inks were specifically designed to decrease start-up time for larger shops . The ink is also uniquely suited for Epson DX series print heads because it is manufactured with a unique Hot Start Technology. With the new ink set, you drastically reduce the need for start-of-day nozzle checks and maintenance. That means a decrease in time required to create your first print from a cold start.

The Lower Maintenance required when using DIS-150 inks leads to time and money saved. The ink set also requires fewer head cleanings and flushes, which means operators can keep the machines running longer. This allows more shirts to be printed in the same amount of time, thus making more money.

DIS inks are also compatible with both heat press and tunnel dryers for curing. The 150 series also boasts some of the Shortest Cure Times in the business. Reduced cure times increase bottom line profits on every print, not just at the beginning or end of a shift.

These gains all stem from what the company calls the "Perfect Drop," which means more of the ink lands on the shirt and less gets dispersed into the air. That's less wasted ink and less overspray on internal components.

Additional Benefits:

Ink Stability

Better "Jetability"

CMWK and Ultra White

Maintains Nozzle Integrity

Hot Start Technology

Lower Maintenance

Shortest Cure Times

Heat Press or Tunnel Dry

Incredible Blacks

11% Wider Color Gamut

Great Wash-ability

Print Durability

Soft Hand

Matching Pre-Treatments

Stretch-ability / Elasticity

Flexibility

Optimizing drop shape and size also helps the printer hit the same spot over and over again, which means the resolution can be lowered to print faster without compromising print quality.

About Digital Ink Sciences

Digital Ink Sciences, (DIS) has industry-wide, cross-market, independent hardware knowledge of how the new digital printing industry works.

DIS inks are 100% domestically sourced and manufactured.

To learn more about Digital Ink Sciences, or Specifically about the DIS-150 Aqueous Inks, call (844) 255-3818, email grant@ddigitalinksciences.com, or visit them on the web at http://Digital Inksciences.com/

Media contact:

Grant French

207728@email4pr.com

(844) 255-3818

SOURCE Digital Ink Sciences