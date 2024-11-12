New dtSearch® Release Has 64-Bit Multithreaded Indexer in Enterprise and Multiplatform Developer Product Line, with Indexing Speed Up to Many Times Faster

dtSearch enterprise and developer products instantly search terabytes across a wide range of online and offline data; products can run "on premises" or from the cloud

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- dtSearch announces the release of version 2024.02 of its enterprise and developer product line for instantly searching terabytes of online and offline data. The product line's proprietary document filters cover popular "Office" formats, website data, databases, compression formats and emails with attachments. dtSearch products can run "on premises" at organizations or in a cloud environment such as Azure or AWS.

The release adds a 64-bit multithreaded indexing option for use with dtSearch Desktop, Network, Web and Publish as well as the dtSearch Engine SDK for x64 and ARM64 Windows and x64 Linux.

The 64-bit multithreaded indexing option can offer substantial speed improvements. For example, on an i9- 12900K Windows computer with 64 Gb of memory, indexing 97 Gb of documents was about 6 times faster with the multithreaded indexer enabled. (The multithreaded indexing option had previously been available as a "preview" feature.)

The release also includes a new version of the dtSearch Engine for macOS and Apple Silicon ARM although the multithreaded 64-bit indexing option does not currently extend to the macOS platforms.

Terabyte Indexer. All dtSearch enterprise and developer products (with or without the new 64-bit multithreaded indexer) can index a terabyte of text spanning multiple folders, emails with nested attachments, online data and other databases in a single index. The products can create and search any number of terabyte indexes.

Concurrent, Multithreaded Searching. Indexed search is typically instantaneous, even in a concurrent search environment covering terabytes of mixed online and offline data. dtSearch products have no built-in limits on the number of concurrent search threads. Updating indexes to reflect new content does not affect instant multithreaded concurrent searching.

Document Filters and Supported Data Types. dtSearch's proprietary document filters support Microsoft Office files, OpenOffice files, PDFs, compression formats, emails along with nested attachments, web-ready data, image/sound/video metadata and more, along with browser display with highlighted hits. The dtSearch Engine SDK makes dtSearch's document filters directly available to developers.

25+ Search Features; International Languages; Forensics-Oriented Search. The dtSearch product line has over 25 full-text and metadata hit-highlighted search options, with integrated relevancy ranking across multiple data repositories. Unicode support covers hundreds of international languages with special double-byte Asian character options and handling of right-to-left text like Arabic and Hebrew. Forensics-oriented options include identifying credit card numbers in data and hash value generation and search.

dtSearch Engine SDKs. The SDKs provide C++, Java and current .NET APIs for X64 Windows, 64-bit ARM for Windows, X64 Linux as well as macOS covering Apple Silicon ARM and Intel-based macOS. Along with access to dtSearch's general search features and document filters, APIs cover faceted search and granular data classification using any number of full-text and metadata parameters. The dtSearch Engine can run in both "on premises" and cloud-based deployments.

The Smart Choice for Text Retrieval® since 1991, the dtSearch product line instantly searches terabytes. Along with enterprise and developer text retrieval, the company has its own document filters, offering parsing, extraction, conversion and searching of a broad range of data formats. Supported data types encompass databases, website data, popular "Office" formats, compression formats, and emails with attachments. dtSearch products meet some of the largest-capacity text retrieval needs in the world. The company has distributors worldwide with coverage on six continents. Please see dtSearch.com for hundreds of reviews and case studies, as well as fully-functional evaluation copies.

